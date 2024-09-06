Friday, September 6, 2024
MEGHALAYA

LiDAR survey positive about airport expansion

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

SHILLONG, Sep 5: The LiDAR survey at the Shillong Airport has found that the airport will be viable for accommodating larger aircraft with a few alterations and additional land acquisition of 22 acres.
During the hearing of the PIL on expansion of the airport, a communication dated September 3, 2024 was produced before the court wherein, a brief gist of the report was submitted that states that the LiDAR survey report has found that with a few alterations and additional land acquisition of 22 acres, the airport will be viable for accommodating larger aircraft.
It was also indicated in the said communication that consent has been given by SpiceJet for the operation of Boeing 737 aircraft.
N Mozika, DSGI however, prayed that he may be allowed to bring on record the detailed LiDAR survey report which is voluminous.
The court ordered that the full report should be submitted within 10 days.

