Friday, September 6, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Pact with Ahmedabad NID to boost design expertise in state

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, Sep 5: In a way to harness the power of design thinking and innovation, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Thursday between the state-owned Meghalayan Age Limited (MAL) and National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad, which is under the aegis of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry.
This strategic partnership aims to establish a collaborative framework between NID and MAL to leverage design thinking and innovation and design expertise.
The MoU was signed between Dr Vijay Kumar D, Commissioner and Secretary, Planning, Investment Promotion, and Sustainable Development Department (PIDSD) and Chairman and Managing Director, Meghalayan Age Limited, with Praveen Nahar, Director of National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad.
Addressing the meeting, Dr Vijay Kumar D said that through this MoU, the state government ocuses on three priorities , namely development of Meghalaya State Design Policy Framework, development of the Institutional Framework for Meghalaya Design Lab, and establishment of Shillong as UNESCO’s leading ‘Design City’.
Moreover, the MoU also entails on implementation of design thinking and innovation workshops, facilitation of exposure visits for Meghalaya’s stakeholders/artisans/craftsmen from the handicraft/handloom community to NID and other craft and design institutes based out of different region of Gujarat and development of few clusters in Meghalaya related to Bamboo Handicrafts subjected on the availability of NID’s faculty resources, time, and other institutional priorities.
The period of the MoU will be for three years marking a significant step towards establishing Meghalaya as a hub for design-led development.

Previous article
Dip in Meghalaya’s GST collection
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Dip in Meghalaya’s GST collection

From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, Sep 5: The drop in the GST collection of Meghalaya, a state dreaming of...
MEGHALAYA

Lots done but lacunae exist in edn sector: Minister Rakkam

SHILLONG, Sep 5: Acknowledging the gaps and lacunae in the education sector, Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma on...
MEGHALAYA

JE claims three lives in state in two months

SHILLONG, Sep 5: Three persons have died of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in the last two months out of...
MEGHALAYA

Prohibited ‘two-finger test’: M’laya to SC

NEW DELHI, Sep 5: The Meghalaya government has informed the Supreme Court that it has prohibited the “two-finger...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Dip in Meghalaya’s GST collection

MEGHALAYA 0
From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, Sep 5: The drop in...

Lots done but lacunae exist in edn sector: Minister Rakkam

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Sep 5: Acknowledging the gaps and lacunae in...

JE claims three lives in state in two months

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Sep 5: Three persons have died of Japanese...
Load more

Popular news

Dip in Meghalaya’s GST collection

MEGHALAYA 0
From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, Sep 5: The drop in...

Lots done but lacunae exist in edn sector: Minister Rakkam

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Sep 5: Acknowledging the gaps and lacunae in...

JE claims three lives in state in two months

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Sep 5: Three persons have died of Japanese...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img