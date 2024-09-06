Friday, September 6, 2024
MEGHALAYA

PHED dismisses allegation of false reporting on JJM to Centre

SHILLONG, Sep 5: The state government has denied the allegations about false reports being submitted to the Centre on the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission.
SMA Razi, Commissioner & Secretary of PHE department on Thursday said all the data and reports related to JJM submitted by the department are in public domain on the JJM-IMIS portal and can be independently verified. He said the Union government also periodically verifies the data though independent third-party assessments.
“However, the department is in a better position to respond if any specific instance of misreporting of data is made known. If at all any error in data is noticed, same is rectified at the earliest,” he said.
According to the government, when JJM was launched on August 15, 2019, only 4,550 households in the state were being provided water through functional household tap connections but as on September 5, 2024 the number stands at 5,24,477.
Claiming that this project has been delivered in a time bound manner, the official said no effort is being spared in implementing this project in the most efficient manner.
He said in case of any problem, the residents can inform the PHE or the village water and sanitation committee of their grievances.

