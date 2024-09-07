JP Nadda visits Takth Harimandir Sahib Gurudwara in Patna

Shillong, September 7: Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and BJP President J.P. Nadda on Saturday visited the Takht Sri Harmandir Sahib Gurudwara in Patna, during the second day of his two-day tour of Bihar.

This Gurudwara, located in Patna City, is the birthplace of the 10th Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj.

The BJP President offered prayers at the main Gurudwara and observed the Langar (community kitchen) facilities inside the premises.

Following his visit to the Gurudwara, Nadda is scheduled to travel to Darbhanga. He is expected to arrive at Darbhanga Airport around noon.

Gopal Ji Thakur, the BJP MP from Darbhanga, said that preparations have been made to welcome the party president at Darbhanga airport.

“He will go to the proposed site for the Darbhanga AIIMS at the Ekmi-Sobhan bypass for the work inspection. He will also inaugurate a super-specialty hospital at the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH),” said Thakur.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare approved the construction of an AIIMS facility in Darbhanga at the Ekmi-Sobhan bypass in July this year. The Bihar government has already provided 150 acres of land for this project, and land-filling activities are currently underway at the proposed site.

After inaugurating the super-speciality hospital at DMCH, the Union Minister will proceed to Muzaffarpur, where he will inaugurate another super-speciality hospital at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH).

These new healthcare facilities in Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur, with a combined investment of approximately Rs 400 crore, will significantly enhance healthcare options for patients in North Bihar. The facilities will offer advanced treatments in various specialities, including neurology, nephrology, cardiology, and plastic surgery.

On Friday, Nadda inaugurated a state-of-the-art regional eye facility at IGIMS Patna, along with super-speciality hospitals in Bhagalpur and Gaya, further expanding the healthcare infrastructure in Bihar. (IANS)