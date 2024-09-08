2 new ginger species discovered in Living Root Bridge area

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 7: Two new ginger species, with flowers resembling delicate ballerinas, have been discovered in the Double Decker Living Root Bridge area of Meghalaya. The species, Globba tyrnaensis and Globba janakiae, were found by researchers from the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Bhopal during fieldwork conducted in August and September 2022.

These ‘dancing girls,’ named for the way their flower structures appear to move in the wind, belong to the genus Globba, a group of ornamental plants in the ginger family (Zingiberaceae). Globba species are native to tropical regions such as Southeast Asia, India, and the Eastern Himalayas, and are known for their intricate, colorful flowers.

The first species, Globba tyrnaensis, was found in the famed Double Decker Living Root Bridge area of Tyrna village, located in the East Khasi Hills district, at an elevation of 731 meters. A smaller population was also identified near Thangkharang Park in Cherrapunji. While this species shares similarities with Globba orixensis and Globba macroclada, it is distinguished by its short inflorescence, orange flowers, and large anthers. It also produces bulbils that aid in propagation.

Globba tyrnaensis thrives in the moist, shaded forest understory, thanks to the region’s unique climate and high rainfall. Its flowers attract bees, contributing to the local ecosystem. However, with only two known populations covering approximately 400 square meters, the species has been informally classified as endangered, according to International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) guidelines. Habitat disturbances present a significant threat, and conservation measures are urgently needed to protect the species.

The second species, Globba janakiae, was also discovered in the Tyrna village area, though it has an even smaller population, with fewer than 10 mature individuals recorded. Morphologically similar to Globba orixensis and Globba macroclada, Globba janakiae stands out due to its shorter inflorescence and the absence of inflorescence bracts. Its flowers are orange, and the species has distinctive heart-shaped labellum structures with small horn-like appendages.

Named in honor of EK Janaki Ammal, a pioneering Indian botanist known for her advocacy of native plants and opposition to deforestation, Globba janakiae has been assessed as critically endangered.