MEGHALAYA

Teej binds Shillong women in festive fervour

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 7: A sea of red sarees, jingling bangles, and the joyful clamor of folk songs filled the air. Women danced with abandon, their laughter echoing through the Gorkha Durga Mandir in Nongmensong, as if the weight of daily responsibilities had vanished, if only for a day. This wasn’t just a party — it was Teej, a festival dedicated to women, especially those whose days and nights revolve around caring for their families, husbands, bosses, and children.
Teej is a festival steeped in tradition, symbolising the sacred bond between Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva. Women, seeking Parvati’s blessings, fast for their husbands’ long lives, refraining from food and water. Across various communities, including the Bihari, Nepali, and Marwari, Teej holds a special place. When you see women in Shillong draped in vibrant red sarees, radiating beauty and confidence, you know Teej has arrived.
In the Mandir, the beats of the dhol and the tinkling of anklets provided the soundtrack for a day of celebration — a rare opportunity for these women to pause and enjoy life beyond their daily duties. Here, they were not just wives or mothers but women celebrating themselves.
Goma Thakuri, a teacher, was among those dancing with unbridled joy. “I look forward to this day every year,” she said, catching her breath between songs. “We are pampered today before diving back into our demanding routines, where our families come first,” she added with a smile that reflected both exhaustion and contentment.
Similarly, Sabitri Thapa shared how her husband goes out of his way to make her feel special on Teej, buying her the finest cosmetics and jewelry to ensure she looks her best. “He’s always so excited,” she said, blushing. “It’s sweet, really.” Though Thakuri and other women were fasting—refraining from water or food until the evening puja — their energy on the dance floor never waned. The fast, which would continue until the evening prayers, was far from a burden. It was embraced, almost celebrated, as part of the tradition that allowed them to honor their husbands. But the day also had another purpose—to offer a sense of freedom from daily responsibilities.
Teej also comes with its own culinary delights. The women tapped their feet to Nepali songs like “Ayo Teeja ko Lahara” and “Nache ko Nache” while savoring traditional dishes like sel roti and Gorkha chutney, momentarily setting aside the fast to celebrate their culture.
For many, like Rakhi Thapa Rai, an advocate and member of the Nongmensong Women Welfare Association, Teej is a cultural cornerstone. “This festival is rooted in tradition, but it’s also about women finding time for themselves, something that’s increasingly difficult in our lives,” she said. It’s a day when women, often juggling multiple roles, can reclaim their space, if only for a short while.
The atmosphere buzzed with energy that was both liberating and empowering. For one day, the weight of responsibility was set aside, and the joy of dressing up, dancing, and bonding with other women took centre stage. The colour red, symbolising love, passion, and desire, painted the room in a celebration of womanhood.
Meera Gurung, president of the Nongmynsong Women Welfare Association and organizer of the event, said that Teej is something all women look forward to, whether married or single. “It’s a day we give to ourselves,” she said. Gurung’s organization, which has been around for 40 years, is dedicated to empowering women, addressing their concerns, and providing a platform for their voices. “We want women to feel independent, to know they matter,” she added.
Asked about the participation of widows, Gurung pointed out that while tradition once restricted their involvement, times have changed. “Everyone is welcome here,” she said. “We honor the traditions but adapt to the present.”
When asked how they find time for themselves in a world that rarely pauses, the women fell silent, as if the question was too difficult to answer. “That’s a tough one,” one woman finally said with a laugh. But with a twinkle in their eyes and a glance at the women still dancing, it was clear that for now, Teej was their answer.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

