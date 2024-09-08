Agatha Sangma appointed as SCPCR chief

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 7: Former Tura MP Agatha Sangma, who recently lost her seat in the Tura MP elections, has been appointed as the Chairperson of the State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR). The decision was reportedly made during a recent Cabinet meeting, but the state government has yet to officially announce it.

The lack of a formal announcement from the government regarding Sangma’s appointment has raised questions. Typically, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) informs the media about key decisions made during Cabinet meetings, but in this case, the CMO remained silent about the meeting held on September 6.

News of Sangma’s appointment only came to light on Saturday when her brother, James Sangma, a National People’s Party (NPP) leader, tweeted about the decision. This was followed by congratulations from several other NPP leaders. However, the reasons for the government’s silence on the matter remain unclear.