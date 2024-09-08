Sunday, September 8, 2024
NATIONAL

Assembly polls: Congress yet to announce candidates for Gurgaon district

By: Agencies

Date:

Gurgaon, Sep 8: The Congress has yet to declare candidates in Gurgaon district comprising Gurgaon, Sohna, Badshahpur and Pataudi Assembly constituencies which has left tickets aspirants in a limbo.

In the 2019 Assembly polls, the Congress candidate was defeated in Gurgaon while in Badshahpur, BJP’s Manish Yadav suffered defeat at the hands of independent candidate Rakesh Daultabad.

However, Daultabad passed away in May due to heart attack. It is to be seen whether Daultabad’s wife Kumudani Rakesh will contest the elections as an independent candidate or on behalf of any political party.

However, sources said she is camping in the national capital to ensure a Congress ticket.

Interestingly, both prominent parties in Gurgaon – the Congress and the BJP – are on the same page in terms of allotting the tickets.

The BJP, however, has declared candidates for Gurgaon, Sonha and Badshahpur and put Pataudi Assembly ticket on hold.

The BJP has fielded former minister Rao Narbir Singh from Badshahpur constituency, Mahesh Sharma from Gurgaon and former MLA Tejpal Tanwar from Sohna.

“BJP has done several development works here in Sohna-Tauru constituency. Voters of this constituency are happy with the party works and will surely cast their vote in the BJP’s favour. If I was successful to ensure my victory, the constituency’s voters will see more development in the region,” Tejpal Tanwar, BJP candidate from Sohna-Tauru assembly constituency told IANS.

Meanwhile, the local leaders of the Congress party said the announcement of all four Assembly constituencies will be declared anytime.

“The voters of all four constituencies here in Gurgaon have already faced huge mess during the BJP government. The basic infrastructures like roads, electricity, school and health are in pathetic state,” Pankaj Dawar, the Congress ticket aspirant from Gurgaon constituency, said.

“The BJP in the past 10 years failed to provide better health facilities. The Congress party this time will ensure huge victory not only in Gurgaon but across the state and will punish the BJP for its wrongdoing,” Dawar said.

–IANS

