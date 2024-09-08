Sunday, September 8, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

‘Never witnessed such grievance against any govt’, Trinamool MP resigns on RG Kar issue

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Kolkata, Sep 8 : Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Jawhar Sircar, a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, on Sunday, announced his decision to resign from the Rajya Sabha as a protest against the ghastly rape and murder of a woman doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital as well as the corruption in governance in West Bengal.

Sircar has communicated this decision to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee through a letter dated September 8, where he has also said that he has decided to quit politics for good.

Later he told a section of the media persons that he would formally tender his resignation to the Chairman of Rajya Sabha soon.

In his letter to the Chief Minister, Sircar pointed out that he decided to resign from the Rajya Sabha in 2022 after evidence of corruption against the former West Bengal Education Minister, Partha Chatterjee, surfaced. “I was harassed by a section of the party leadership. However, I refrained from resigning with a belief that you will continue with your moves against financial corruption,” Sircar pointed out in the letter.

He also said that the current mass movement throughout West Bengal on the R.G. Kar issue is because of the muscle flexing by a section of the pampered bureaucracy and corrupt persons.

“I have never witnessed such grievance and non-confidence against any government ever in my life. After carefully observing the sequence of events on the R.G. Kar issue for the last month a question came to my mind on why you are not directly interacting with the protesting junior doctors as you used to do before,” Sircar said.

He also said that the disciplinary measures being adopted by the state government now is a very late initiative and the situation in the health administration in the state could have been better had these disciplinary actions been taken much before.

“I personally feel that the current protests on this issue have been totally apolitical and spontaneous in nature. So it would be unfair to resist this movement by giving it a political tag. The movement is not just demanding justice for the victim but also against the state government and ruling dispensation,” Sircar pointed out in the letter.

Till the time the report was filed, there was no reaction from Trinamool Congress on this count. However, the opposition party leaders have welcomed the decision of Sircar.

–IANS

Previous article
Tamil actor Vijay’s party TVK gets EC recognition, to contest Assembly polls
Next article
Assembly polls: Congress yet to announce candidates for Gurgaon district
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Assembly polls: Congress yet to announce candidates for Gurgaon district

Gurgaon, Sep 8: The Congress has yet to declare candidates in Gurgaon district comprising Gurgaon, Sohna, Badshahpur and...
NATIONAL

Tamil actor Vijay’s party TVK gets EC recognition, to contest Assembly polls

Chennai, Sep 8: Tamil superstar Vijay said that his party Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has received recognition from...
NATIONAL

Terror grips UP’s Bahraich as wolf attacks claim lives

New Delhi, Sep 8: A wave of terror has swept across Mahsi Tehsil in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district...
NATIONAL

Alert passerby, 108 ambulance rescue newborn abandoned in garbage bin in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Sep 8 : A newborn baby girl was found abandoned in a garbage bin in Gujarat's Ahmedabad...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assembly polls: Congress yet to announce candidates for Gurgaon district

NATIONAL 0
Gurgaon, Sep 8: The Congress has yet to declare...

Tamil actor Vijay’s party TVK gets EC recognition, to contest Assembly polls

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Sep 8: Tamil superstar Vijay said that his...

Terror grips UP’s Bahraich as wolf attacks claim lives

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 8: A wave of terror has...
Load more

Popular news

Assembly polls: Congress yet to announce candidates for Gurgaon district

NATIONAL 0
Gurgaon, Sep 8: The Congress has yet to declare...

Tamil actor Vijay’s party TVK gets EC recognition, to contest Assembly polls

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Sep 8: Tamil superstar Vijay said that his...

Terror grips UP’s Bahraich as wolf attacks claim lives

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 8: A wave of terror has...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img