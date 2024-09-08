Sunday, September 8, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

HYDRAA bulldozers in action again to save lakes in Hyderabad

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Hyderabad, Sep 8 : Stepping up its action to save lakes in and around the city, Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection Authority (HYDRAA) on Sunday demolished illegal structures at different places

It demolished apartments in the Madhapur area as they were illegally built in the Full Tank Level (FTL) of Sunnam Cheruvu Lake.

HYDRAA also demolished villas at Mallampet in Dundigal municipality of Medchal Malkajgiri district on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The villas of Sri Lakshmi Srinivas Constructions were built in the FTL and Buffer Zone of Katwa Cheruvu Lake. Eight villas were identified for demolition. HYDRAA officials in coordination with other departments and amid tight security by police launched the demolition early in the morning.

According to officials, the villas were constructed in violation of rules by encroaching on the FTL and buffer zone of the lake.

HYDRAA officials also started demolition in HMT Colony and Vani Nagar in Ameenpur municipality in Sangareddy districts. The operation was being carried out with the support of revenue and municipal officials.

HYDRAA has so far reclaimed 43 acres of land of lakes, ponds, and other water bodies encroached upon by politicians of various parties, VIPs and real estate developers.

HYDRA said it reclaimed 4.9 acres of land of Thummidikunta Lake in Madhapur by demolishing the N-Convention of popular actor Nagarjuna last month.

The authority on August 18 reclaimed 15 acres of land of Gandipet Lake by demolishing structures belonging to former Union minister and Congress leader Pallam Raju’s brother Pallam Anand (ORO sports), Kaveri seeds owner and former minister of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam G.V. Bhasker Rao, BJP leader Sunil Reddy, who contested as MLA candidate from Manthani constituency and Anupama, wife of Srinivas (Pro kabaddi owner).

HYDRA on August 10 reclaimed 12 acres of heritage lake Bum-Rukn-Ud-Dowla in Rajendranagar by demolishing illegal structures belonging to AIMIM MLA Mohammed Mubeen and MLC Mirza Rahmat Baig.

The Congress government recently constituted HYDRA for Telangana Core Urban Region (TCUR) for the purpose of disaster management, asset protection and other functions.

This body has also been tasked with the protection of government assets like parks, layout open spaces, playgrounds, lakes, and nalas.

Headed by IPS officer A. V. Ranganath, HYDRA has been demolishing illegal structures in and around the city for the last couple of weeks to reclaim the encroached land of water bodies.

–IANS

Previous article
Bengal govt seeks details of resident doctors in all medical colleges
Next article
The ‘shopkeepers of love’ are silent: Pramod Krishnam on Shimla mosque issue
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Assembly polls: Congress yet to announce candidates for Gurgaon district

Gurgaon, Sep 8: The Congress has yet to declare candidates in Gurgaon district comprising Gurgaon, Sohna, Badshahpur and...
NATIONAL

‘Never witnessed such grievance against any govt’, Trinamool MP resigns on RG Kar issue

Kolkata, Sep 8 : Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Jawhar Sircar, a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer,...
NATIONAL

Tamil actor Vijay’s party TVK gets EC recognition, to contest Assembly polls

Chennai, Sep 8: Tamil superstar Vijay said that his party Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has received recognition from...
NATIONAL

Terror grips UP’s Bahraich as wolf attacks claim lives

New Delhi, Sep 8: A wave of terror has swept across Mahsi Tehsil in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assembly polls: Congress yet to announce candidates for Gurgaon district

NATIONAL 0
Gurgaon, Sep 8: The Congress has yet to declare...

‘Never witnessed such grievance against any govt’, Trinamool MP resigns on RG Kar issue

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Sep 8 : Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member...

Tamil actor Vijay’s party TVK gets EC recognition, to contest Assembly polls

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Sep 8: Tamil superstar Vijay said that his...
Load more

Popular news

Assembly polls: Congress yet to announce candidates for Gurgaon district

NATIONAL 0
Gurgaon, Sep 8: The Congress has yet to declare...

‘Never witnessed such grievance against any govt’, Trinamool MP resigns on RG Kar issue

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Sep 8 : Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member...

Tamil actor Vijay’s party TVK gets EC recognition, to contest Assembly polls

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Sep 8: Tamil superstar Vijay said that his...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img