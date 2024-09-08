Sunday, September 8, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

The ‘shopkeepers of love’ are silent: Pramod Krishnam on Shimla mosque issue

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Sep 8 (IANS) Spiritual guru-turned-politician Acharya Pramod Krishnam, on Sunday, made a comment regarding the Sanjauli mosque issue, which has sparked a political debate in Himachal Pradesh.

With regard to this mosque in Shimla, the expelled Congressman took to X and shared his opinion, taking a potshot at “mohobbat ke dukaandaar” (shopkeepers of love).

His post is transcribed as: “In Himachal, ‘Congress’ ministers are talking of demolishing the ‘mosque’ in Shimla, but if there was a BJP government there today, all the warriors of ‘secularism’ would have thrown the country into the fire of riots. Now, since Congress is ruling there, all the ‘shopkeepers’ of ‘love’, from @RahulGandhi to @yadavakhilesh, are silent.”

On August 30, a businessman was attacked in its surroundings. Subsequently, people demanded the demolition of the mosque.

On September 5, protestors gathered in large numbers outside the mosque, claiming that it had been built illegally. Protestors included BJP workers and members of Right wing groups.

The Sanjauli mosque and its four floors have reportedly been built illegally.

However, the Himachal Pradesh Waqf Board, on Saturday, submitted in a Shimla court that this mosque is on its land, but it has no idea “who constructed the additional four floors.”

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had said that all residents of the state have the same rights and that he respects all religions.

“Peaceful protests are permitted but nobody will be allowed to take the law into his hands,” he said.

Further, MLA Anirudh Singh said that the mosque was built on government land and the matter had been sub judice for the past 14 years.

This incident is also viewed as a security concern as the construction of such a property is said to be done by outsiders and not a resident of the Himalayan state.

–IANS

Previous article
HYDRAA bulldozers in action again to save lakes in Hyderabad
Next article
Abbas Ansari petitions SC against Gangster Act
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Assembly polls: Congress yet to announce candidates for Gurgaon district

Gurgaon, Sep 8: The Congress has yet to declare candidates in Gurgaon district comprising Gurgaon, Sohna, Badshahpur and...
NATIONAL

‘Never witnessed such grievance against any govt’, Trinamool MP resigns on RG Kar issue

Kolkata, Sep 8 : Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Jawhar Sircar, a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer,...
NATIONAL

Tamil actor Vijay’s party TVK gets EC recognition, to contest Assembly polls

Chennai, Sep 8: Tamil superstar Vijay said that his party Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has received recognition from...
NATIONAL

Terror grips UP’s Bahraich as wolf attacks claim lives

New Delhi, Sep 8: A wave of terror has swept across Mahsi Tehsil in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assembly polls: Congress yet to announce candidates for Gurgaon district

NATIONAL 0
Gurgaon, Sep 8: The Congress has yet to declare...

‘Never witnessed such grievance against any govt’, Trinamool MP resigns on RG Kar issue

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Sep 8 : Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member...

Tamil actor Vijay’s party TVK gets EC recognition, to contest Assembly polls

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Sep 8: Tamil superstar Vijay said that his...
Load more

Popular news

Assembly polls: Congress yet to announce candidates for Gurgaon district

NATIONAL 0
Gurgaon, Sep 8: The Congress has yet to declare...

‘Never witnessed such grievance against any govt’, Trinamool MP resigns on RG Kar issue

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Sep 8 : Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member...

Tamil actor Vijay’s party TVK gets EC recognition, to contest Assembly polls

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Sep 8: Tamil superstar Vijay said that his...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img