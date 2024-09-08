Kolkata rape, murder accused denies charges

KOLKATA, Sep 7: Sanjay Roy, the main accused in the Kolkata rape and murder case, has denied the charges during a polygraph test conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Roy claims he fled the crime scene as soon as he discovered the dead body at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, news broadcaster India Today reported.

Roy, who was initially arrested based on CCTV footage and physical evidence, including a Bluetooth headset found at the crime scene, has now retracted his earlier confession.

He insists that he was framed and fled the scene only after discovering the victim’s body.

The crime involved the rape and murder of a 31-year-old trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata.

Roy, a civic volunteer with the Kolkata Police, had been caught on camera fleeing the seminar hall where the incident took place. Although the polygraph test results raised doubts about the truthfulness of his responses, Roy continues to maintain his innocence. His lawyer has emphasised that Roy was wrongfully implicated in the case and criticised certain questions asked during the polygraph test.

The investigation, which has reached its final stages, has excluded the possibility of gang involvement, focusing solely on Roy. DNA evidence has been sent for further analysis, and the CBI is preparing to file charges based on over 100 witness statements and forensic data.

The case has sparked public outrage and remains closely followed as legal proceedings move forward.