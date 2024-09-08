Committees on border dispute face hurdles

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 7: The work of the Regional Committees of Meghalaya, responsible for resolving border disputes with Assam, has been delayed as the deadline to submit their reports to the state government approaches on September 30. Key factors such as law and order challenges in the interstate border areas and preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections by the respective Deputy Commissioners have impeded progress.

The committees are yet to complete their surveys of all disputed areas, conduct public hearings, and finalise reports from Meghalaya’s side. Meanwhile, the state government is unsure if Assam’s committees have made similar progress in surveying the disputed sites and holding public hearings.

The second phase of negotiations between Assam and Meghalaya, which has been on hold for over a year, is set to resume in October 2024.

Both governments have repeatedly assured the public that talks would restart soon.

However, the sensitive nature of the disputed areas has caused delays, with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma recently emphasising that caution is necessary. Sangma explained that while the first phase focused on more easily solvable areas, the second phase requires more careful consideration due to its complexity.

Assam and Meghalaya share an 885-km border, with six points of contention identified. Both Chief Ministers were scheduled to visit the disputed areas, but this visit has yet to occur. The next round of talks is expected to address these issues more comprehensively.