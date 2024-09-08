Sunday, September 8, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

Tamil actor Vijay’s party TVK gets EC recognition, to contest Assembly polls

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Chennai, Sep 8: Tamil superstar Vijay said that his party Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has received recognition from the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The actor announced that his party was now battle-ready and would contest the 2026 Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu.

It may be recalled that Vijay had announced his party in February 2024 and then said that TVK would not contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and that the party‘s aim was to contest the 2026 Assembly elections from the state of Tamil Nadu.

Vijay had then said that his fan club Vijay Makkal Iyakkam has been working for the welfare of the people for many years but that it cannot bring full-fledged social, economic and political reforms on its own and for that political power was required.

He had extensively quoted from poet Thiruvalluvar’s Thirukkural and said, ‘Enni Thuniga Karmam’ (Acting after due consideration). The actor-turned-politician had then said that the process to formally register the party had been initiated. The popular actor noted that the party leader, functionaries, and the rules of the party were chosen and approved at a TVK meeting in Chennai in January.

In August, Vijay released his party flag which has red on top and bottom with yellow in the middle. A flower resembling Vaagai surrounded by 28 stars at the centre with two trumpeting tuskers facing each other on either side is depicted in the flag.

It may be noted that the ancient Tamil kings used to wear Vagai flower garlands to symbolise their victory.

According to TVK party functionaries, a group of senior leaders of the party led by its general secretary, N. Anand alias ‘Bussy’ Anand who is a former MLA in Puducherry had approached the Election Commission of India.

The party had in May published legal notices and had invited stakeholders to express objections if any to the party‘s registration. Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi of Velmurugan had raised objection to the abbreviation of the TVK but now Vijay has announced that all hurdles have been cleared and that the party has received formal ECI recognition.

In the last local body polls of 2021, members of the actor’s fan club All India Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam (AITVMI) won 115 seats of the 169 seats they contested. Interestingly Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan‘s party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) and actor-director Seeman’s, Naam Thamizhar Katchi (NTK) drew a blank in the local body polls.

–IANS

 

Previous article
Terror grips UP’s Bahraich as wolf attacks claim lives
Next article
‘Never witnessed such grievance against any govt’, Trinamool MP resigns on RG Kar issue
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Assembly polls: Congress yet to announce candidates for Gurgaon district

Gurgaon, Sep 8: The Congress has yet to declare candidates in Gurgaon district comprising Gurgaon, Sohna, Badshahpur and...
NATIONAL

‘Never witnessed such grievance against any govt’, Trinamool MP resigns on RG Kar issue

Kolkata, Sep 8 : Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Jawhar Sircar, a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer,...
NATIONAL

Terror grips UP’s Bahraich as wolf attacks claim lives

New Delhi, Sep 8: A wave of terror has swept across Mahsi Tehsil in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district...
NATIONAL

Alert passerby, 108 ambulance rescue newborn abandoned in garbage bin in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Sep 8 : A newborn baby girl was found abandoned in a garbage bin in Gujarat's Ahmedabad...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Assembly polls: Congress yet to announce candidates for Gurgaon district

NATIONAL 0
Gurgaon, Sep 8: The Congress has yet to declare...

‘Never witnessed such grievance against any govt’, Trinamool MP resigns on RG Kar issue

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Sep 8 : Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member...

Terror grips UP’s Bahraich as wolf attacks claim lives

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 8: A wave of terror has...
Load more

Popular news

Assembly polls: Congress yet to announce candidates for Gurgaon district

NATIONAL 0
Gurgaon, Sep 8: The Congress has yet to declare...

‘Never witnessed such grievance against any govt’, Trinamool MP resigns on RG Kar issue

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Sep 8 : Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member...

Terror grips UP’s Bahraich as wolf attacks claim lives

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 8: A wave of terror has...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img