Terror grips UP’s Bahraich as wolf attacks claim lives

New Delhi, Sep 8: A wave of terror has swept across Mahsi Tehsil in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich district as wolves wreak havoc, leaving villagers in constant fear for their lives.

The situation has become so dire that every night presents a challenge for the people living in the area.

The villagers have been staying awake for 49 consecutive nights due to fear of falling prey to these predators. To protect their children from rising wolf attacks they are taking vigilant steps to ensure safety.

To protect themselves, villagers are patrolling with sticks and homemade weapons to prevent further attacks. They are instructed to do this by the deployed personnel in each village, who are also advising everyone to sleep indoors.

One of the personnel guarding the village said: “We are going door to door, instructing people to sleep inside their homes, and if anyone doesn’t comply, we take strict action because our priority is to save the lives of innocent children and the villagers.”

The crisis began when a pack of six wolves began terrorising 50 villages in the region. While the forest department managed to capture four wolves, two of these man-eaters remain on the prowl. These predators have already claimed the lives of at least 10 children and one woman, and have left 51 others injured in a series of brutal attacks.

Earlier, UP Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, instructed authorities to take action against the frequent wolf and leopard attacks in certain areas of the state.

He emphasised the importance of capturing and controlling these animals while also raising public awareness about safety measures.

The Forest Minister has been tasked with deploying senior officers to districts affected by man-animal conflicts and increasing personnel in areas such as Bahraich, Sitapur, Lakhimpur, Pilibhit, and Bijnor.

Joint patrolling by all relevant departments has been increased, and arrangements for suitable lighting are made in rural areas facing light-related issues.

