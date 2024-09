Competition

Rilbong Durga Puja Committee 2024 will organise a “Pre-Puja Cultural Competition” at Rilbong Dharmasahba Hall from September 21. Interested participants can register at Rilbong Dharma Sabha on or before September 15.

Blood donation

A total of 32 members of the Meghalaya Government Driver’s Welfare Association donated their blood during a voluntary blood donation camp organised by the association at Pasteur Institute, Shillong, on Saturday.