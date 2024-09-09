Monday, September 9, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Shillong Jottings

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Sunday off for driving ethics and Shillong vets!
Drivers in Shillong need to realise that it is just the city roads , and not a Formula 1 racetrack, where they need to use brakes and have a clue about what’s in front of them. If you’re a pedestrian or, worse, an unsuspecting puppy, it’s best to say your prayers before stepping, or crawling, onto the road.
An ambitious formula 1 car driver who took to the streets of Laitumkhrah on Sunday probably being driven by someone blindfolded or in the middle of a wild daydream, decided that adhering to basic road rules was an optional extra. The result? A poor puppy bore the brunt of this vehicular madness, left half alive after a collision that could’ve easily been avoided.
But this is not where the story ends. After the little one suffered major injuries, a series of frantic calls to veterinary hospitals were made. Turns out, a Sunday in Shillong is not only a day of rest for humans but apparently also for vets.
Animal helplines? They too decided to take the day off, especially after learning the victim was a stray. Because, apparently, only pampered pets with pedigree papers deserve medical attention on Sundays. After hours of chaos, confusion, and futile phone calls, the little puppy breathed its last, while its heartbroken mother waited nearby, hoping in vain for her pup to open its eyes.
And so, another sad chapter closes, highlighting not one but two key issues, first, Shillong’s reckless drivers, whose concern for life extends no further than the bumper of their vehicles, and second, the mysteriously disappearing vets on weekends, who leave the city’s animals, and their desperate rescuers, high and dry.

‘Silent Area’ signboard infront of Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh’s house, in Bivar Road which is primarily a residential area with blind turns and curves in the city on Tuesday. (Photo by Sanjib Bhattacharjee).
Previous article
Author Koral shares her approach to Indian mythology at city event
Next article
Section 144 curbs in three EKH villages
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Value of Hynniewtrep history in records

SHILLONG, Sep 8: The Shillong Records Collection Centre (SRCC), a renowned repository of historical knowledge and cultural heritage,...
MEGHALAYA

Section 144 curbs in three EKH villages

SHILLONG, Sep 8: In a move aimed to safeguard the environment and protect vital water bodies in Maw...
NATIONAL

Many Kashmiri Pandit organisations decide to refrain from electoral process over ‘genocide denial’

JAMMU, Sep 8: As the polling dates for the maiden Assembly polls after abrogation of Article 370 in...
NATIONAL

Hoodas used wrestlers like Pandavas did Draupadi says former WFI chief Brij Bhushan

GONDA, (UP) Sep 8: Former BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday accused the Hooda family of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Value of Hynniewtrep history in records

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Sep 8: The Shillong Records Collection Centre (SRCC),...

Section 144 curbs in three EKH villages

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Sep 8: In a move aimed to safeguard...

Many Kashmiri Pandit organisations decide to refrain from electoral process over ‘genocide denial’

NATIONAL 0
JAMMU, Sep 8: As the polling dates for the...
Load more

Popular news

Value of Hynniewtrep history in records

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Sep 8: The Shillong Records Collection Centre (SRCC),...

Section 144 curbs in three EKH villages

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Sep 8: In a move aimed to safeguard...

Many Kashmiri Pandit organisations decide to refrain from electoral process over ‘genocide denial’

NATIONAL 0
JAMMU, Sep 8: As the polling dates for the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img