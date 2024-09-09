Shillong Jottings

Sunday off for driving ethics and Shillong vets!

Drivers in Shillong need to realise that it is just the city roads , and not a Formula 1 racetrack, where they need to use brakes and have a clue about what’s in front of them. If you’re a pedestrian or, worse, an unsuspecting puppy, it’s best to say your prayers before stepping, or crawling, onto the road.

An ambitious formula 1 car driver who took to the streets of Laitumkhrah on Sunday probably being driven by someone blindfolded or in the middle of a wild daydream, decided that adhering to basic road rules was an optional extra. The result? A poor puppy bore the brunt of this vehicular madness, left half alive after a collision that could’ve easily been avoided.

But this is not where the story ends. After the little one suffered major injuries, a series of frantic calls to veterinary hospitals were made. Turns out, a Sunday in Shillong is not only a day of rest for humans but apparently also for vets.

Animal helplines? They too decided to take the day off, especially after learning the victim was a stray. Because, apparently, only pampered pets with pedigree papers deserve medical attention on Sundays. After hours of chaos, confusion, and futile phone calls, the little puppy breathed its last, while its heartbroken mother waited nearby, hoping in vain for her pup to open its eyes.

And so, another sad chapter closes, highlighting not one but two key issues, first, Shillong’s reckless drivers, whose concern for life extends no further than the bumper of their vehicles, and second, the mysteriously disappearing vets on weekends, who leave the city’s animals, and their desperate rescuers, high and dry.