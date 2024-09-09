Author Koral shares her approach to Indian mythology at city event

SHILLONG, Sep 8: The Prabha Khaitan Foundation hosted a literary event featuring acclaimed author Koral Dasgupta in conversation with Ehsaas Woman Jyoti Agarwal in Shillong, on Sunday, as part of “The Write Circle” series. This was the third such event organised by the foundation in Shillong.

Koral Dasgupta, known for her insightful retellings of Indian mythology, has authored nine books, including the celebrated five-book Sati series. The series reimagines the stories of the Panch Kanya — Ahalya, Kunti, Draupadi, Mandodari, and Taara — infusing ancient narratives with contemporary relevance. Her books, which explore themes of gender, art, myth, and eco-criticism, are housed in prestigious university libraries such as Harvard, Columbia, the University of Chicago, and the University of Wales.

At the event, Dasgupta shared her unique approach to mythology, explaining how she bridges ancient tales with modern contexts. She emphasised that Indian mythology is filled with wisdom and perspectives that remain highly relevant to contemporary issues. Dasgupta’s insightful commentary resonated with the audience, especially her interpretation of Arjun’s iconic internal conflict in the Mahabharata, where he questions the morality of war and its consequences. She remarked that if more people reflected like Arjun, the world would be a much more peaceful place.

The session, which started with a welcome address by Ehsaas Woman Pooja Goenka, was moderated by Jyoti Agarwal, who navigated the discussion, offering the audience an in-depth look into the author’s mind.

Dasgupta also spoke about her book The Summer Holidays, a comedic family drama that has been optioned for a screen adaptation, further extending her influence beyond the literary sphere.

Dasgupta’s Sati series has earned widespread recognition, with her book Ahalya recently being recommended for the 2023 Sahitya Akademi Prize Honour List. She is also the founder of ‘Tell Me Your Story’, an initiative dedicated to promoting creative writing and critical thinking. Her innovative work earned her a spot on the Innovator25 Asia Pacific 2019 list by The Holmes Report and recognition in Outlook Business’s Women of Wonder (WOW) series.

The event concluded with a lively interactive session, where Dasgupta answered numerous questions from the audience, delving into her interpretation of mythology and its relevance to the present day. The Prabha Khaitan Foundation extended its gratitude to Sree Cement and Vivanta Meghalaya for their support in making the event a resounding success.