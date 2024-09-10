Tuesday, September 10, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

K’taka BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over remarks against PM Modi in US

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Bengaluru, Sep 10: Karnataka BJP on Tuesday slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP in the US. Taking to social media X, State BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra said, “Rahul Gandhi’s statements in the US reveal how out of touch he is with India’s pulse. To claim the people no longer support BJP or Prime Minister Modi is to ignore the mandate given to us for a historic third straight term.”

“The people didn’t vote out of fear—they voted for hope, progress, and a stronger future. “Under Prime Minister Modi, we’ve not only upheld the Constitution but made it a living document for every citizen, especially those historically ignored, like with the Citizenship Amendment Act,” Vijayendra stated.

He further said, “Ironically, this comes from the same man who tore up a constitutionally passed ordinance in 2013. While Rahul talks about respect, Congress’ legacy is one of division and neglect—from the 1984 Sikh riots to Dalit neglect.”

“The BJP and RSS, in contrast, celebrate ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’, where diversity is our strength. Leaders from all walks of life—women, Dalits, backward classes—are finding representation in the highest offices, something Congress only paid lip service to. Rahul speaks of love and respect, but Congress has often resorted to negative rhetoric, as seen with the ‘Chaiwala’ and ‘Chowkidar’ jibes,” Vijayendra pointed out.

“In contrast, the BJP, through its policies, stands for unity, progress, and development for all, and that is why the people of India trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP’s leadership,” Vijayendra stated. Rahul Gandhi had stated in the US that “people in India no longer fear BJP or Narendra Modi. The people of India have understood that the Bharatiya Janata Party was attacking the Constitution of India, and the election results have shown that people no longer feared the BJP or Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

Rahul Gandhi made the statement during an interaction with the Indian-American community in Dallas. Targeting Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Rahul Gandhi said that, the RSS viewed India as “one idea”, while his party viewed it as a “multiplicity of ideas”.

IANS

Previous article
Dangerous attempt to sow hatred: BJP hits out at Rahul’s ‘anti-Sikh rhetoric’ in US
Next article
Indian mutual fund industry’s net AUM crosses Rs 65 lakh crore, SIPs at fresh high
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

‘Minorities thriving in India’, Iqbal Lalpura slams Rahul Gandhi for remarks on Sikhs

New Delhi, Sep 10: Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities (NCM), on Tuesday criticised...
NATIONAL

DKMS-BMST and USTM join hands to conduct stem cell donor registration drive

  Guwahati, Sept 10: In an effort to raise awareness about the increasing prevalence of blood cancer and the...
NATIONAL

RG Kar financial scam: Sandip Ghosh, 3 others sent to judicial custody till Sep 23

Kolkata, Sep 10: A special court in Kolkata on Tuesday sent controversial former Principal of R.G Kar Medical...
NATIONAL

5 cr MSMEs registered, aim to ramp up credit guarantees by another Rs 5 lakh cr: Centre

New Delhi, Sep 10: The number of registered micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) increased from 1.65 crore...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Minorities thriving in India’, Iqbal Lalpura slams Rahul Gandhi for remarks on Sikhs

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 10: Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Chairman of...

DKMS-BMST and USTM join hands to conduct stem cell donor registration drive

NATIONAL 0
  Guwahati, Sept 10: In an effort to raise awareness...

RG Kar financial scam: Sandip Ghosh, 3 others sent to judicial custody till Sep 23

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Sep 10: A special court in Kolkata on...
Load more

Popular news

‘Minorities thriving in India’, Iqbal Lalpura slams Rahul Gandhi for remarks on Sikhs

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 10: Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Chairman of...

DKMS-BMST and USTM join hands to conduct stem cell donor registration drive

NATIONAL 0
  Guwahati, Sept 10: In an effort to raise awareness...

RG Kar financial scam: Sandip Ghosh, 3 others sent to judicial custody till Sep 23

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Sep 10: A special court in Kolkata on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img