Saleng A Sangma visits NEIGRIHMS

Shillong, Sept 10: Tura MP, Saleng A Sangma who was recently nominated as a member of the Governing Council of NEIGRIHMS visited the institute on Tuesday. He was received by NEIGRIHMS director, Prof. Nalin Mehta.

In a meeting that lasted well over an hour, Sangma was briefed about the current status of NEIGRIHMS and had a very productive interaction with many Faculty members and Staff that included heads of various departments and section of NEIGRIHMS.

In his address, the Hon’ble MP conveyed that he was very happy to visit NEIGRIHMS and the main aim of his visit was to get an overall understanding about various issues affecting NEIGRIHMS.

It would only then be possible, he added, to take up the matter with the central government to ensure that NEIGRIHMS develops into a premier institution for the provision of the highest quality of healthcare to the people of the entire North Eastern Region.

Prof. Nalin Mehta apprised the MP about the main areas of concern at NEIGRIHMS including the shortage of faculty, long overdue cadre review, parity with AIIMS New Delhi and PGIMER, Chandigarh, and requirement of land to make a Guest House for needy patients. He also emphasized on the need for conferring the status of Institute of National Importance (INI) to NEIGRIHMS to help overcome numerous obstacles.

The MP requested the Institute Faculty to submit a brief note about their requirements so that he could take necessary steps to resolve them at the earliest.

Sangma stated that the entire region looked upto NEIGRIHMS as it was the best Hospital and Teaching Institution in the area, and hence he would take up the matter at the earliest.

During the meeting, he also said that he would cut across party lines and hold discussions with the Members of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from the other North Eastern States as well to help resolve the key issues plaguing NEIGRIHMS, the most sought after healthcare set up in the region.

He was happy to note that the people of Meghalaya and the entire NER were benefiting immensely from the health care provided by NEIGRIHMS and hence considered it his duty to ensure that it improves further.

The MP also assured that he would also take up NEIGRIHMS’s request for allotment of a parcel of land to build a patient guest house near NEIGRIHMS on priority with the Govt. of Meghalaya, as this would be of great help to patients who comes from faraway places to seek treatment at NEIGRIHMS.

The MP also promised that he would take up the issues of impediments to delivery and supply of medicines and high-end medical equipment as per local rules and regulations and resolve them after discussing the matter with the concerned district councils.

During his visit, the MP also met representatives of the NEIGRIHMS Staff as well as the Nursing Associations.

Prof. Mehta expressed his gratitude to Sangma for his visit to NEIGRIHMS, and added that he was hopeful the visit would have a very positive and productive outcome.