BJP accuses NPP of funding its party through GHADC 

Biplab Kr Dey

Tura, Sep 11: In an accusation that could have a major ripple effect, the BJP, through its vice president and party spokesperson, Bernard Marak, has accused the NPP of using funds from the GHADC to strengthen its party across the state and country.

Through a press communiqué this evening, the Tura MDC, who was also a part of the historic tripartite settlement between the centre, state and the ANVC groups, stated that he felt a sense of betrayal on what was currently taking, place while asserting that this pattern would destroy the GHADC completely.

“NPP siphoned off Council funds to strengthen their party base in other states which has led GHADC to bankruptcy. They are funding their party with the GHADC money which was meant for development. BJP is an opposition in the NPP led Executive Committee in GHADC so it is the duty of BJP to defend GHADC from being exploited and eventually destroyed,” stated Bernard.

The amounts sanctioned for the development of Garo Hills area through the agreement signed by ANVC groups has been misappropriated to the extent that GHADC was forced to divert approximately 50 crore from the central fund for the salary, he alleged.

“This violated the guidelines of NITI AYOG. The signing of the Agreed Text for Settlement (ATS) by the ANVC and ANVC-B groups took place in Delhi in 2014. This agreement intended to strengthen GHADC but in the last 10 years, the NPP led government ignored the agreement and hijacked the projects and avoided having meetings with the ANVC groups. The funds were misused and most of the projects were hijacked and others left incomplete,” alleged the BJP spokesperson.

Bernard stated that after signing an agreement in 2014, the GHADC received a special package of 100.71 crore in 2015-16 for the all round development of Garo Hills.

“After that more funds continued to flow to GHADC till this day which were meant to be implemented by the Rural Local Bodies (RLB) and Urban Local Bodies (ULB) in GHADC but NPP led Executive Committee misappropriated most of these funds and were used to expand NPP to Manipur, Arunachal and other states,: alleged Marak.

Utilization Certificates (UC) and completion reports for these funds and projects under them have not been submitted to the Centre even till date, alleged Marak.

“Out of Rs 100.71 crore, the major projects were reserved for the close aides of the CM (Conrad Sangma) who did not complete them even after 8 years. The Council museum project which was awarded to the party’s finance secretary practically disappeared. There were also duplications of projects and 40% of the centrally funded projects simply disappeared from the Council treasury. Council today faces fund crunch because of the NPP. NPP’s intention is to destroy GHADC,” asserted Bernard.

The GHADC is currently in a major criss with employees refusing to attend work over the demand of the release of over 35 months of pending salaries as well as the implementation of 5th pay commission benefits for them. The stalemate looks far from over with both the employees and the EC yet to come to an agreement.