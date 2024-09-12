Ajay Devgn-starrer Raid 2 locked for February 21 release

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film Raid 2, which is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, is scheduled to release on February 21. The makers announced the release of the intense drama and suspense film on Wednesday. The movie is the sequel to the 2018 film Raid, which was based on the real life income-tax raid conducted by the officers of Income Tax Department on Sardar Inder Singh in the 1980s, which distinguished itself from others for being the longest raid in Indian history. The film marks the return of Ajay’s IRS officer Amay Patnaik (Devgn), who tracks another white collar crime. (IANS)