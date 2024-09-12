Thursday, September 12, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Ajay Devgn-starrer Raid 2 locked for February 21 release

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn’s upcoming film Raid 2, which is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, is scheduled to release on February 21. The makers announced the release of the intense drama and suspense film on Wednesday. The movie is the sequel to the 2018 film Raid, which was based on the real life income-tax raid conducted by the officers of Income Tax Department on Sardar Inder Singh in the 1980s, which distinguished itself from others for being the longest raid in Indian history. The film marks the return of Ajay’s IRS officer Amay Patnaik (Devgn), who tracks another white collar crime. (IANS)

Previous article
Swift formally endorses Kamala Harris for upcoming US Presidential elections
Next article
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are declared divorced and single
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

SPORTS

Greece’s Ioannidis and Tzolis secure 2-0 victory vs Ireland

DUBLIN, Sep 11: Greece’s Fotis Ioannidis scored his third goal in two games to help them make a...
SALANTINI JANERA

Party-ko bilakatna GHADC-ni tangkarangko jakkalsretenga ine NPP-ko BJP matnanga

TURA: Meghalaya a·doko aro a·song gimikon National People’s Party (NPP)-ko bilakatna gita Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC)-ni...
SPORTS

Germany rally to draw 2-2 with Dutch after conceding early

AMSTERDAM, Sep 11: Germany conceded a goal after 100 seconds but forced their way back to share the...
SPORTS

England drub Finland 2-0

London, Sep 11: England captain Harry Kane celebrated his 100th cap in style with two spectacular goals as...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Greece’s Ioannidis and Tzolis secure 2-0 victory vs Ireland

SPORTS 0
DUBLIN, Sep 11: Greece’s Fotis Ioannidis scored his third...

Party-ko bilakatna GHADC-ni tangkarangko jakkalsretenga ine NPP-ko BJP matnanga

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: Meghalaya a·doko aro a·song gimikon National People’s Party...

Germany rally to draw 2-2 with Dutch after conceding early

SPORTS 0
AMSTERDAM, Sep 11: Germany conceded a goal after 100...
Load more

Popular news

Greece’s Ioannidis and Tzolis secure 2-0 victory vs Ireland

SPORTS 0
DUBLIN, Sep 11: Greece’s Fotis Ioannidis scored his third...

Party-ko bilakatna GHADC-ni tangkarangko jakkalsretenga ine NPP-ko BJP matnanga

SALANTINI JANERA 0
TURA: Meghalaya a·doko aro a·song gimikon National People’s Party...

Germany rally to draw 2-2 with Dutch after conceding early

SPORTS 0
AMSTERDAM, Sep 11: Germany conceded a goal after 100...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img