Thursday, September 12, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are declared divorced and single

By: Agencies

Date:

A Florida judge has declared Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner divorced and single, signing off on a confidential agreement reached between the two. The Miami-Dade County judge approved the agreement on Friday, one year after the 35-year-old Jonas Brothers singer filed to divorce the 28-year-old Game of Thrones and X Men actor and five years after the two were married. The split brought a quiet and relatively quick end to a divorce that briefly became acrimonious and looked headed for a long and ugly custody fight. The documents said that moderated negotiations led to an agreement on splitting assets, spousal support and custody of their two daughters, 4-year-old Willa and 2-year-old Delphine. (PTI)

