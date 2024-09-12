Thursday, September 12, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

NPP funneling expansion funds through GHADC, claims BJP

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

TURA, Sep 11: In an accusation that could have a major ripple effect, the BJP, through its vice president and party spokesperson, Bernard Marak, has accused the NPP of using funds from the GHADC to strengthen its party across the state and country.
Through a press communiqué, the Tura MDC, who was also a part of the historic tripartite settlement between the centre, state and the ANVC groups, stated that he felt a sense of betrayal on what was currently taking, place while asserting that this pattern would destroy the GHADC completely.
“NPP siphoned off Council funds to strengthen their party base in other states which has led GHADC to bankruptcy. They are funding their party with the GHADC money which was meant for development. BJP is an opposition in the NPP-led Executive Committee in GHADC so it is the duty of BJP to defend GHADC from being exploited and eventually destroyed,” stated Bernard.
The amounts sanctioned for the development of Garo Hills area through the agreement signed by ANVC groups has been misappropriated to the extent that GHADC was forced to divert approximately Rs 50 crore from the central fund for the salary, he alleged.
“This violated the guidelines of NITI AYOG. The signing of the Agreed Text for Settlement (ATS) by the ANVC and ANVC-B groups took place in Delhi in 2014. This agreement intended to strengthen GHADC but in the last 10 years, the NPP led government ignored the agreement and hijacked the projects and avoided having meetings with the ANVC groups. The funds were misused and most of the projects were hijacked and others left incomplete,” alleged the BJP spokesperson.
Bernard stated that after signing an agreement in 2014, the GHADC received a special package of 100.71 crore in 2015-16 for the all round development of Garo Hills.
“After that more funds continued to flow to GHADC till this day which were meant to be implemented by the Rural Local Bodies (RLB) and Urban Local Bodies (ULB) in GHADC but NPP led Executive Committee misappropriated most of these funds and were used to expand NPP to Manipur, Arunachal and other states,: alleged Marak.
Utilisation Certificates (UC) and completion reports for these funds and projects under them have not been submitted to the Centre even till date, alleged Marak.
“Out of Rs 100.71 crore, the major projects were reserved for the close aides of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma who did not complete them even after 8 years. The Council museum project which was awarded to the party’s finance secretary practically disappeared. There were also duplications of projects and 40% of the centrally funded projects simply disappeared from the Council treasury. Council today faces fund crunch because of the NPP. NPP’s intention is to destroy GHADC,” asserted Bernard.

Previous article
NPP slams VPP for negative politics
Next article
CM-Connect yet to pass trust test
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

CM-Connect yet to pass trust test

SHILLONG, Sep 11: CM-Connect, the state government’s platform designed to simplify grievance redressal, is facing a critical challenge...
MEGHALAYA

NPP slams VPP for negative politics

SHILLONG, Sep 11: The National People’s Party (NPP) on Wednesday criticised the Voice of the People Party (VPP)...
MEGHALAYA

‘Drug rap on Dhar not entirely unfounded’

VPP says there can never be smoke without a fire   SHILLONG, Sep 11: Allegations against Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang...
MEGHALAYA

Hearing on NH-6 repair deferred

SHILLONG, Sep 11: The Project Director of NHAI on Wednesday submitted a detailed status report before the High...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

CM-Connect yet to pass trust test

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Sep 11: CM-Connect, the state government’s platform designed...

NPP slams VPP for negative politics

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Sep 11: The National People’s Party (NPP) on...

‘Drug rap on Dhar not entirely unfounded’

MEGHALAYA 0
VPP says there can never be smoke without a...
Load more

Popular news

CM-Connect yet to pass trust test

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Sep 11: CM-Connect, the state government’s platform designed...

NPP slams VPP for negative politics

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Sep 11: The National People’s Party (NPP) on...

‘Drug rap on Dhar not entirely unfounded’

MEGHALAYA 0
VPP says there can never be smoke without a...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img