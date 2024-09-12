NPP slams VPP for negative politics

SHILLONG, Sep 11: The National People’s Party (NPP) on Wednesday criticised the Voice of the People Party (VPP) for always finding fault in the state government’s endeavours instead of playing the role of a constructive opposition.

“The role of the opposition is not to oppose always even if it is good things. They should stand with the government sometimes and not harp on negative things 24 hours a day. They should be rational and logical and not always focus on negativity,” NPP leader and Cabinet Minister Rakkam A Sangma said.

The state government’s recent decision to extend the terms of the KHADC and the JHADC drew flak from the VPP, which accused the NPP of misusing its power to delay the district council polls owing to the fear of losing to the VPP.

“The VPP, NPP or any other will win even in January, February, March, or whenever the elections are held. Why should they worry? It should not be an issue if the people trust you,” Sangma said.

Stating that the term of the two councils was extended due to official procedures that need to be completed, he said: “Everything should not be politicised. Let the process be completed. We are awaiting the amendment bill to be passed in the Assembly.”

Refusing to accept the reasons cited by the state government for the extension of the terms of the two councils, VPP supremo Ardent M. Basaiawmoit said the move was a “sheer misuse of power” to avoid the election as the tide is in favour of his party.

The elections to the two district councils will now be held by March 5, 2025.

Earlier, Governor CH Vijayashankar approved the KHADC (Constitution of District Council) (Amendment) Rules, 2024, and the JHADC (Constitution of District Council) Amendment Bill, 2024, paving the way for the delimitation of constituencies ahead of the polls.

Sources said the District Council Affairs (DCA) Department forwarded the amendment rules to the Governor after obtaining inputs from the Law Department and issued an order extending the terms of the councils by another six months.

The government defended its decision to extend the terms of the two district councils and dismissed speculation that it was avoiding elections.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, also the DCA Minister, clarified that the extension was necessary due to the lengthy processes involved in preparing for the elections.

Citing the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution, he pointed out that the rules allow the Governor to extend the term of the district councils by up to 12 months if the situation so demands.