CM-Connect yet to pass trust test

SHILLONG, Sep 11: CM-Connect, the state government’s platform designed to simplify grievance redressal, is facing a critical challenge – limited public awareness and a lack of trust in its efficacy.

Though designed to offer easy access to government departments via a call centre, mobile app, and web portal, citizens appear to be unaware of the service or are doubtful of its effectiveness.

A sample survey conducted with local residents highlighted the growing disconnect between the platform’s intended purpose and its actual reach. Many remain oblivious to the helpline number 1970 and are unsure whether it can genuinely help resolve their complaints.

“I had no idea about the CM-Connect or the helpline number. Even if I did, I would rather approach my local councillor or MLA for help. It’s hard to trust these kinds of services because most times, nothing comes of it,” said a resident of Laitumkhrah. Echoing similar sentiments, Nisha Rani, a university student, expressed doubts about the initiative’s capacity to address the concerns of citizens.

“I wasn’t aware that CM Connect even existed. I think the government needs to do more to make people like us aware of this. Also, the bigger question is whether complaints lodged through this system will actually be resolved,” she said.

CM Connect was established as a centralised grievance system where citizens could register complaints, ask for information, or give feedback on government services. So far, the call centre has received 12,359 calls, but only 1,900 of those were grievances. Of those grievances, a modest 620 have been resolved.

The helpline, run by trained personnel from a private agency, is equipped to handle calls in local languages, yet, it seems that public confidence in the system is low. Most grievances are related to common issues like water, roads, and electricity but people are hesitant to trust that their problems will be addressed in a timely manner.

A major reason for the lack of uptake is a trust deficit between citizens and government initiatives. According to officials, many calls are for basic information rather than grievances, highlighting a gap in the system’s usage.

“I haven’t heard of it. I did see some hoardings but have not tried it assuming that it will be like the other government machineries and our cries will fall into deaf ears,” said a shop owner in Police Bazaar.

The government has acknowledged that the platform is yet to be fully embraced by the public. While plans are in motion to integrate the system with WhatsApp chatbots for easier access, there is still a significant gap in understanding among citizens regarding the platform’s features and purpose.

Though CM Connect was designed as a tool to increase efficiency, the platform’s slow performance and the limited number of grievances registered indicate that more effort is needed to build public trust. According to officials, there is a weekly and monthly review process to ensure grievances are followed up, and the Chief Minister’s Office is regularly updated on the status of complaints.

However, resolving more complex issues, such as infrastructure problems, remains a long-term challenge. Something like a power outage can be addressed quickly, but bigger issues like road construction or water supply take much longer, said an official.

As CM Connect evolves, the government aims to bring all state helplines under one umbrella, which they hope will further streamline the process for citizens. But without significant improvements in awareness and trust, the platform risks being underutilised, leaving many citizens to resort to traditional methods of approaching local authorities directly.