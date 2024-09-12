VPP assures to put ILP demand as its top agenda

SHILLONG, Sep 11: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Wednesday reassured to rework its list of priorities highlighted in the party manifesto, while promising to put the demand for implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) on top of its agenda.

“I will let you know when the time comes but this (ILP) has been an agenda which the party has highlighted even in its manifesto. We have a 24-point manifesto and we are going to take up those on a priority basis,” Shillong MP, Ricky AJ Syngkon said.

He said this while replying to a query on the status of the demand for ILP and efforts put in by the party to achieve it.

The KSU had on Sunday sent a “strong message” to the government that it would “impose” the ILP on its own since the central and the state governments were not taking any initiative in this regard.

The KSU had stated that it will seek the support of the local indigenous people and continue its drive against illegal immigrants in various localities and villages.