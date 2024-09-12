Thursday, September 12, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

VPP assures to put ILP demand as its top agenda

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, Sep 11: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Wednesday reassured to rework its list of priorities highlighted in the party manifesto, while promising to put the demand for implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) on top of its agenda.
“I will let you know when the time comes but this (ILP) has been an agenda which the party has highlighted even in its manifesto. We have a 24-point manifesto and we are going to take up those on a priority basis,” Shillong MP, Ricky AJ Syngkon said.
He said this while replying to a query on the status of the demand for ILP and efforts put in by the party to achieve it.
The KSU had on Sunday sent a “strong message” to the government that it would “impose” the ILP on its own since the central and the state governments were not taking any initiative in this regard.
The KSU had stated that it will seek the support of the local indigenous people and continue its drive against illegal immigrants in various localities and villages.

Previous article
Meghalaya Nuggets
Next article
Tynsong in Delhi for further medical treatment
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

CM-Connect yet to pass trust test

SHILLONG, Sep 11: CM-Connect, the state government’s platform designed to simplify grievance redressal, is facing a critical challenge...
MEGHALAYA

NPP funneling expansion funds through GHADC, claims BJP

TURA, Sep 11: In an accusation that could have a major ripple effect, the BJP, through its vice...
MEGHALAYA

NPP slams VPP for negative politics

SHILLONG, Sep 11: The National People’s Party (NPP) on Wednesday criticised the Voice of the People Party (VPP)...
MEGHALAYA

‘Drug rap on Dhar not entirely unfounded’

VPP says there can never be smoke without a fire   SHILLONG, Sep 11: Allegations against Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

CM-Connect yet to pass trust test

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Sep 11: CM-Connect, the state government’s platform designed...

NPP funneling expansion funds through GHADC, claims BJP

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA, Sep 11: In an accusation that could have...

NPP slams VPP for negative politics

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Sep 11: The National People’s Party (NPP) on...
Load more

Popular news

CM-Connect yet to pass trust test

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Sep 11: CM-Connect, the state government’s platform designed...

NPP funneling expansion funds through GHADC, claims BJP

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA, Sep 11: In an accusation that could have...

NPP slams VPP for negative politics

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Sep 11: The National People’s Party (NPP) on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img