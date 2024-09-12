Meghalaya Nuggets

Key publications launched on 45th anniv of Khasi Authors’ Society

SHILLONG, Sep 11: Shillong MP Ricky J Syngkon on Wednesday marked the 45th anniversary of the Khasi Authors’ Society by releasing three notable publications — ‘Ka Antigone’ by Hamles Mylliem Umlong, ‘Ka Kheiñkur Kheiñkha Khasi’ by Raphael Warjri, and ‘The Megalithic Culture of Khasi Jaintia Hills’ by Dr Marco Babit Mitri. Delivering a keynote address, Syngkon stressed the importance of preserving the Khasi language and discouraging the use of foreign terms in local literature. He urged authors to maintain the linguistic purity of Khasi language, underlining its richness and cultural significance. Syngkon also recalled his speech in Parliament, where he advocated for the inclusion of the Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. The event also honoured 11 outstanding students in Khasi language studies, with awards presented to top performers across different academic levels. The afternoon session featured a seminar titled ‘Shillong – Yesterday, Today, and Tomorrow,’ which gathered renowned scholars such as Dr Desmond L Kharmawphlang, Dr Soloni Bareh, Kitbor Nongrum, Phrikshon Kharshiing, Dr Kynpham Sing Nongkynrih, Bah Wansoon Kharkrang, and W Norbert S Jana Nongbet. They presented papers on Shillong’s development, from its British colonial origins to the modern day. The discussions focused on the city’s evolution, addressing past challenges, and proposing solutions for its future progress. The seminar also commemorated the 150th anniversary of Shillong, celebrating its rich history and looking ahead to its future prospects.

Initiative launched for Golden Mahseer conservation

SHILLONG, Sep 11: In a bid to conserve the Golden Mahseer in Meghalaya, the ICAR-Directorate of Coldwater Fisheries Research (ICAR-DCFR), Bhimtal, in collaboration with the Department of Zoology, NEHU, Shillong, has launched a seed-ranching programme at NEHU lake. According to a statement here, the initiative aims to restore and boost the declining population of the Golden Mahseer in the state’s natural waters. The event was attended by NEHU Vice Chancellor Prof. PS Shukla, along with faculty, students and scientists from ICAR-DCFR, Bhimtal. During the programme, the dignitaries stressed the importance of community participation and protecting fish breeding grounds as vital steps for the successful conservation of the species. The VC, on the other hand, expressed his commitment to safeguarding the Golden Mahseer and emphasised that the joint initiative would help enhance the population and conserve its genetic diversity. As part of the programme, hatchery-reared fingerlings of the Golden Mahseer were released into NEHU lake.

NEHU launches capacity-building course on Programming Technologies

SHILLONG, Sep 11: The Department of Biomedical Engineering, North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), has joined hands with the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), Shillong, to launch a capacity-building course on Programming Technologies for the pre-final and final year BTech students. According to a statement, the capacity-building course, which will continue till September 23, is being attended by more than 40 students. This free-of-cost initiative falls under Category-3 of the project ‘Capacity Building in IECT, including training in Digital Skillsets and Current Industry-Demanding Technologies for Various Sections of Society in the NE States’. “The project is designed to uplift the socio-economic status of citizens in the Northeast by fostering a smart ecosystem with vital IT education and skill development. It aims to train 1.665 lakh citizens from diverse sections of society across the Northeastern states. The ‘Programming Technologies’ course specifically targets pre-final and final-year students of technical graduates. The course will equip students with the skills necessary to meet industry standards, making them job-ready for various roles in the rapidly evolving tech landscape,” the statement said.

Inter-school Science seminar discusses mindful eating

SHILLONG, Sep 11: Laban Bengalee Boys’ Higher Secondary School organised the “23rd Inter School Science Seminar” on Wednesday. The topic of the seminar was “Mindful Eating: Fuelling the Inner World with Food.” As many as 12 different schools participated in the seminar. The participants mainly highlighted the importance of mindful eating in our everyday meals. Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma was the chief guest of the occasion. Gaurav Das of Laban Bengalee Boys’ Higher Secondary School won the first prize, followed by Ethaniel Hansel Pathaw of St. Edmund’s Higher Secondary School and Cleric J Wanniang of BK Bajoria School bagging the second and third prize respectively.