Thursday, September 12, 2024
MEGHALAYA

VPP MP declines to keep PSO

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Sep 11: At the time when the NPP-led MDA Government has been questioned for providing security to a host of political appointees, VPP’s Lok Sabha MP, Ricky AJ Syngkon has set an example by declining to have any Personal Security Officer (PSO).
Syngkon took everyone by surprise when he arrived riding a two-wheeler to attend the 45th anniversary of the Khasi Authors’ Society (KAS) held at Sankardev College as the chief guest.
Asked why he is not accompanied by a PSO, he said does not feel the need for a PSO since his job was to serve the people.
“There is no threat to my life. If the people who elect me are a threat to me then I have no right to be their elected representative,” the Shillong MP said.
He made it clear that nothing has changed for him since becoming an MP.
Asked about the two-wheeler, he said it helps him to avoid the city’s traffic congestion.

