Thursday, September 12, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Hearing on NH-6 repair deferred

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, Sep 11: The Project Director of NHAI on Wednesday submitted a detailed status report before the High Court of Meghalaya in the matter pertaining to the repairing work in respect of the Jowai-Ratacherra section of National Highway 6.
S Panthi, Amicus Curiae, prayed that he may be allowed some time to examine the same and file a response after which the court deferred the matter by a week.

Previous article
VPP MP declines to keep PSO
Next article
‘Drug rap on Dhar not entirely unfounded’
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

CM-Connect yet to pass trust test

SHILLONG, Sep 11: CM-Connect, the state government’s platform designed to simplify grievance redressal, is facing a critical challenge...
MEGHALAYA

NPP funneling expansion funds through GHADC, claims BJP

TURA, Sep 11: In an accusation that could have a major ripple effect, the BJP, through its vice...
MEGHALAYA

NPP slams VPP for negative politics

SHILLONG, Sep 11: The National People’s Party (NPP) on Wednesday criticised the Voice of the People Party (VPP)...
MEGHALAYA

‘Drug rap on Dhar not entirely unfounded’

VPP says there can never be smoke without a fire   SHILLONG, Sep 11: Allegations against Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

CM-Connect yet to pass trust test

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Sep 11: CM-Connect, the state government’s platform designed...

NPP funneling expansion funds through GHADC, claims BJP

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA, Sep 11: In an accusation that could have...

NPP slams VPP for negative politics

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Sep 11: The National People’s Party (NPP) on...
Load more

Popular news

CM-Connect yet to pass trust test

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Sep 11: CM-Connect, the state government’s platform designed...

NPP funneling expansion funds through GHADC, claims BJP

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA, Sep 11: In an accusation that could have...

NPP slams VPP for negative politics

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Sep 11: The National People’s Party (NPP) on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img