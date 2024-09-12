Hearing on NH-6 repair deferred

SHILLONG, Sep 11: The Project Director of NHAI on Wednesday submitted a detailed status report before the High Court of Meghalaya in the matter pertaining to the repairing work in respect of the Jowai-Ratacherra section of National Highway 6.

S Panthi, Amicus Curiae, prayed that he may be allowed some time to examine the same and file a response after which the court deferred the matter by a week.