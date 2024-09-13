NEUFC eyeing Shillong as a potential venue for ISL matches

Shillong, Sep 12: In an exciting development for football fans in Meghalaya, NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) is keen on bringing Indian Super League (ISL) matches to Shillong in the second half of the 2024-25 season. Club CEO, Mandar Tamhane, confirmed this during a media interaction in Guwahati on Thursday, expressing optimism about the move.

“We are very eager to play our games in Shillong, provided certain conditions are met,” said Tamhane. “We are close to finalising the possibility of playing matches in this beautiful city, likely in the second half of the season. If not this year, definitely by next season.”

This move would be a significant milestone for Shillong, a city that has long been a hotspot for football in the region. The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong, where NEUFC played a Durand Cup match against Shillong Lajong recently, has already garnered high praise. NEUFC head coach Juan Pedro Benali commended the atmosphere and the quality of the ryegrass pitch, calling it one of the best playing surfaces they have experienced in India.

The prospect of ISL matches in Shillong would further cement the city’s reputation as a footballing hub in the northeast, bringing top-tier Indian football to local fans. With its rich footballing culture, Shillong has previously hosted national-level competitions, and the return of ISL fixtures could energize local support for NorthEast United FC.

Riding High on Durand Cup Success

NEUFC enters the ISL 2024-25 season with momentum, having recently lifted their first-ever trophy by winning the Durand Cup. The Highlanders secured a dramatic victory over reigning ISL champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the final, clinching the title on penalties after an intense contest.

Reflecting on the Durand Cup triumph, Tamhane highlighted the significance of the win, stating it showcases the strong mentality of the team. “Our victory over Mohun Bagan, especially in front of a massive home crowd in Kolkata, speaks volumes about our team’s resilience,” he said. “Coming back from 2-0 down at half-time in such a high-pressure situation will undoubtedly inspire not only our players but also other teams across Indian football.”

Coach Benali Focused on ISL Opener

Ahead of the ISL season, coach Juan Pedro Benali emphasized that the team’s focus remains firmly on their opening match against Mohammedan SC. “For us, it doesn’t matter whether we play home or away. We are fully focused on the first game. The expectations from the fans will always be there, and we embrace that,” he said.