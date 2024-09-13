Friday, September 13, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

NEUFC eyeing Shillong as a potential venue for ISL matches

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, Sep 12: In an exciting development for football fans in Meghalaya, NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) is keen on bringing Indian Super League (ISL) matches to Shillong in the second half of the 2024-25 season. Club CEO, Mandar Tamhane, confirmed this during a media interaction in Guwahati on Thursday, expressing optimism about the move.
“We are very eager to play our games in Shillong, provided certain conditions are met,” said Tamhane. “We are close to finalising the possibility of playing matches in this beautiful city, likely in the second half of the season. If not this year, definitely by next season.”
This move would be a significant milestone for Shillong, a city that has long been a hotspot for football in the region. The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong, where NEUFC played a Durand Cup match against Shillong Lajong recently, has already garnered high praise. NEUFC head coach Juan Pedro Benali commended the atmosphere and the quality of the ryegrass pitch, calling it one of the best playing surfaces they have experienced in India.
The prospect of ISL matches in Shillong would further cement the city’s reputation as a footballing hub in the northeast, bringing top-tier Indian football to local fans. With its rich footballing culture, Shillong has previously hosted national-level competitions, and the return of ISL fixtures could energize local support for NorthEast United FC.
Riding High on Durand Cup Success
NEUFC enters the ISL 2024-25 season with momentum, having recently lifted their first-ever trophy by winning the Durand Cup. The Highlanders secured a dramatic victory over reigning ISL champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the final, clinching the title on penalties after an intense contest.
Reflecting on the Durand Cup triumph, Tamhane highlighted the significance of the win, stating it showcases the strong mentality of the team. “Our victory over Mohun Bagan, especially in front of a massive home crowd in Kolkata, speaks volumes about our team’s resilience,” he said. “Coming back from 2-0 down at half-time in such a high-pressure situation will undoubtedly inspire not only our players but also other teams across Indian football.”
Coach Benali Focused on ISL Opener
Ahead of the ISL season, coach Juan Pedro Benali emphasized that the team’s focus remains firmly on their opening match against Mohammedan SC. “For us, it doesn’t matter whether we play home or away. We are fully focused on the first game. The expectations from the fans will always be there, and we embrace that,” he said.

Previous article
Sports Snippets
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Mohit Chauhan to perform in Dubai concert on September 21

Playback singer Mohit Chauhan, who is known for iconic tracks like Dooba Dooba, Nadaan Parindey, Tum Se Hi,...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Jon Bon Jovi helps talk woman down from ledge on Nashville bridge

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Jon Bon Jovi and a video production assistant persuaded a woman standing...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Michael B Jordan takes reins as director, to star in new Thomas Crown Affair remake

Actor Michael B Jordan, celebrated for his record-breaking directorial debut with Creed III, is set to helm and...
SPORTS

Sports Snippets

Mannepalli into QFs in Vietnam, challenge ends in Hong Kong HO CHI MINH, Sep 12: Tharun Mannepalli emerged as...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Mohit Chauhan to perform in Dubai concert on September 21

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Playback singer Mohit Chauhan, who is known for iconic...

Jon Bon Jovi helps talk woman down from ledge on Nashville bridge

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Jon Bon Jovi...

Michael B Jordan takes reins as director, to star in new Thomas Crown Affair remake

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Actor Michael B Jordan, celebrated for his record-breaking directorial...
Load more

Popular news

Mohit Chauhan to perform in Dubai concert on September 21

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Playback singer Mohit Chauhan, who is known for iconic...

Jon Bon Jovi helps talk woman down from ledge on Nashville bridge

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Jon Bon Jovi...

Michael B Jordan takes reins as director, to star in new Thomas Crown Affair remake

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Actor Michael B Jordan, celebrated for his record-breaking directorial...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img