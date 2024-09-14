Saturday, September 14, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

SWKH villages threaten MDC poll boycott over poor road conditions

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

MAWKYRWAT, Sep 13: Peeved by the poor road infrastructure and the government apathy to the same, the Synjuk ki Rangbah Shnong and the five villages in the Manad area of Riwar Sepngi, South West Khasi Hills, have issued a strong warning to the state government, threatening to boycott the upcoming MDC election if the 6-km Photjaud-Manad road is not blacktopped by the end of 2024.
The villages—Mawbidong, Pyndenlyngdoh, Pyndensohlang, Manad, and Lummawbah—have also vowed to storm the Secretariat with black flags if their demands are not met.
This decision to boycott the elections was taken during a meeting of the Synjuk ki Rangbah Shnong Manad Area, which was held today at Pyndenlyngdoh Market.
Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Synjuk’s chairman, Reddy Shylla, said that this was not the first time they raised the issue.
Lamenting that previous appeals have fallen on deaf ears, he said, “Therefore, we have decided that if the government fails to blacktop the road within this year, we will boycott the election, because it is meaningless to us as it did not benefit to us. During the preparation of the MP election, we had talked of boycotting the election, but this time if  the government remains silent, we will make sure that it will happen.”
Shylla said the poor condition of the road, especially during monsoon season, has caused severe difficulties for residents. He also referred to incidents of pregnant women losing lives because of being unable to reach the hospital in Mawkyrwat on time.
“The bad road condition has also affected the income of the people in which they were not able to deliver agricultural products to the market,” Reddy said.
Meanwhile, the Federation of Khasi-Jaintia & Garo People (FKJGP), South West Khasi Hills, president K. Nonglait supported the demand and urged the government to act promptly.
He also lauded local MLA Renikton L. Tongkhar for raising the issue in the recent Assembly session.

 

Previous article
Scuffle among school boys in city; police summon parents
Next article
Env panel seeks comprehensive report on all coke plants in JH
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

State seeks UNESCO Heritage tag for living root bridges

SHILLONG, Sep 13: A delegation from Meghalaya, headed by Art and Culture Minister Paul Lyngdoh, is currently on...
MEGHALAYA

Pressure mounts on govt to stop proposed ‘gau yatra’ on Oct 2

SHILLONG, Sep 13: Pressure groups, political parties and even the KHADC have appealed to the state government to...
MEGHALAYA

Rakkam backs beef consumption, says it improves immunity

SHILLONG, Sep 13: Cabinet Minister and NPP leader Rakkam A Sangma on Friday urged people to consume beef...
MEGHALAYA

VPP slams govt’s ‘absence of rlys’ alibi to justify price hike

SHILLONG, Sep 13: The opposition VPP on Friday slammed the state government for tying up the rise in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

State seeks UNESCO Heritage tag for living root bridges

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Sep 13: A delegation from Meghalaya, headed by...

Pressure mounts on govt to stop proposed ‘gau yatra’ on Oct 2

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Sep 13: Pressure groups, political parties and even...

Rakkam backs beef consumption, says it improves immunity

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Sep 13: Cabinet Minister and NPP leader Rakkam...
Load more

Popular news

State seeks UNESCO Heritage tag for living root bridges

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Sep 13: A delegation from Meghalaya, headed by...

Pressure mounts on govt to stop proposed ‘gau yatra’ on Oct 2

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Sep 13: Pressure groups, political parties and even...

Rakkam backs beef consumption, says it improves immunity

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Sep 13: Cabinet Minister and NPP leader Rakkam...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img