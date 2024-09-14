SWKH villages threaten MDC poll boycott over poor road conditions

MAWKYRWAT, Sep 13: Peeved by the poor road infrastructure and the government apathy to the same, the Synjuk ki Rangbah Shnong and the five villages in the Manad area of Riwar Sepngi, South West Khasi Hills, have issued a strong warning to the state government, threatening to boycott the upcoming MDC election if the 6-km Photjaud-Manad road is not blacktopped by the end of 2024.

The villages—Mawbidong, Pyndenlyngdoh, Pyndensohlang, Manad, and Lummawbah—have also vowed to storm the Secretariat with black flags if their demands are not met.

This decision to boycott the elections was taken during a meeting of the Synjuk ki Rangbah Shnong Manad Area, which was held today at Pyndenlyngdoh Market.

Speaking to media persons after the meeting, Synjuk’s chairman, Reddy Shylla, said that this was not the first time they raised the issue.

Lamenting that previous appeals have fallen on deaf ears, he said, “Therefore, we have decided that if the government fails to blacktop the road within this year, we will boycott the election, because it is meaningless to us as it did not benefit to us. During the preparation of the MP election, we had talked of boycotting the election, but this time if the government remains silent, we will make sure that it will happen.”

Shylla said the poor condition of the road, especially during monsoon season, has caused severe difficulties for residents. He also referred to incidents of pregnant women losing lives because of being unable to reach the hospital in Mawkyrwat on time.

“The bad road condition has also affected the income of the people in which they were not able to deliver agricultural products to the market,” Reddy said.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Khasi-Jaintia & Garo People (FKJGP), South West Khasi Hills, president K. Nonglait supported the demand and urged the government to act promptly.

He also lauded local MLA Renikton L. Tongkhar for raising the issue in the recent Assembly session.