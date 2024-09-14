Saturday, September 14, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Scuffle among school boys in city; police summon parents

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Sep 13: A group of young school boys in Shillong were recently seen bashing another child, the video of which went viral.
Police on Friday said that the scuffle was between school boys and parents of both sides were summoned to the police station.
In the video, it is seen that a boy is being forced to kiss the shoes of another boy and as soon as he kisses the shoes, other boys start bashing him up.
In another incident, a thief was brutally assaulted by a group of people in Laban, while some were trying to save him.
According to the police, the incident surrounds a mobile phone theft.
A case has been registered and an investigation is under way.

