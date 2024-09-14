Saturday, September 14, 2024
Trading scam: Sumi, hubby taken to Gymkhana Club before arrest; STF's role questioned

By: Agencies

Date:

Guwahati, Sep 14: A controversy has erupted around the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police allegedly taking actress Sumi Borah and her photographer husband Tarkik Borah to the Gymkhana Club in Dibrugarh, where the duo reportedly gave an interview to a local electronic channel, before being taken into custody.

The STF is probing the multi-crore online trading scam involving the controversial Assamese actress. Sumi Borah and her husband surrendered before the STF in Dibrugarh two days ago and an enquiry was ordered into the preferential treatment given to the couple by the STF, officials said on Saturday.

Borah and her husband circulated a video on social media hours before their surrender before the police claiming that misinformation was being peddled against her and the family. When the couple came to surrender, they were first taken to the Gymkhana Club in Dibrugarh where the duo reportedly gave an interview to a local electronic channel.

This has raised eyebrows and some officers of the STF were criticised for this act. The development has also irked Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He said, “I am not at all happy how the accused couple was first taken to the Gymkhana Club by the STF, where they gave an interview to a channel. I believed that Sumi Borah and her husband should have been immediately sent to lock up following their surrender and subsequent arrest.”

He has also mentioned that an enquiry has been ordered to look into the whole incident. “I have spoken to the DGP of Assam Police and I asked him to conduct a detailed enquiry in this matter. He will give me a report,” the Chief Minister added.

Meanwhile, he also criticised the relations between the media and the police. CM Sarma mentioned, “This is a concern that a nexus runs between the police force and journalists and that is why Sumi Borah was allowed to give an interview before she was sent to the police lock up.”

To recall, an online trading scam amounting to Rs 2,200 crore was busted in Assam recently after the kingpin of this fraud, Bishal Phukan was arrested from his Dibrugarh residence. Sumi Borah came under the scanner of the police after Phukan’s arrest. Police claimed that Bishal Phukan used Borah’s network in the Assamese movie industries to get clients for online trading on the pretext of giving them higher returns. Borah and her husband were on the run following Phukan’s arrest and finally they surrendered on Thursday.

IANS

