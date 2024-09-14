Saturday, September 14, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Two die after SUV sinks in waterlogged underpass in Faridabad

By: Agencies

Faridabad, Sep 14: Two people died when their SUV drowned in the waterlogged Old Faridabad underpass in Haryana during the early hours of Saturday. The incident occurred at around 2 a.m. when the speeding vehicle failed to stop despite warnings from police. The underpass, filled with 10 to 12 feet of water, became a death trap for the SUV, which was travelling at a high speed.

Both occupants of the car drowned as the vehicle submerged completely. Despite police efforts, only one body was recovered during the night, while the second was retrieved in the morning. The victims, both bank employees, included one who worked as a manager at the HDFC Bank’s Gurugram branch.

Both underpasses in the city, including the Old Faridabad underpass, are submerged, leading police to block access to these areas. However, the SUV did not stop even after the police rider gave them a signal to avoid the underpass.

Heavy rain has lashed Faridabad for the past three days, causing significant waterlogging across the city, which has turned several areas into virtual rivers. The tragic incident occurred due to the darkness and severe waterlogging, which the victims did not notice as they drove into the flooded underpass.

Despite their attempts to escape from the locked vehicle, they were unable to get out in time. While one victim passed away on the spot, the second was in critical condition but later succumbed to their injuries. The heavy rains have severely impacted connectivity throughout Faridabad, and authorities continue to monitor and respond to the ongoing weather conditions.

IANS

Study links lotions, sunscreens to hormonal disruptions in children
Trading scam: Sumi, hubby taken to Gymkhana Club before arrest; STF’s role questioned
