Monday, September 16, 2024
Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation bold, says AAP’s Punjab leadership

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, September 15: The announcement of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation as Delhi Chief Minister was hailed on Sunday as a bold and revolutionary move by the party’s Punjab leaders, who applauded their national leader wholeheartedly.

 

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann praised Kejriwal’s decision, calling it revolutionary and attributing it to his honesty and commitment to the people.

 

He expressed admiration for Kejriwal’s thinking and stated the people of Delhi would support him for his integrity.

 

Mann also noted there have been attempts to undermine the Aam Aadmi Party by imprisoning Kejriwal, but these efforts have failed to break the party. He remarked that any other party might have succumbed under such pressure.

 

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema stated that Kejriwal has made a very significant decision. He pointed out that the country is aware that the BJP had fabricated a case against Kejriwal.

 

With his bail from the Supreme Court, it has become clear that the allegations against him were completely false.

 

Cheema expressed confidence that when Kejriwal steps out of his house, millions of people will come out in support of him, and the people of Delhi will elect him as Chief Minister again.

 

He emphasised that Kejriwal values the people of Delhi more than the Chief Minister’s chair and deeply loves them.

 

Cheema also challenged the BJP to hold elections now, asserting that the truth will prevail.

 

Echoing similar sentiments, Cabinet minister Aman Arora said that Kejriwal, who has pioneered a new and honest style of politics in the country, has once again demonstrated his integrity by resigning.

 

He affirmed that the people of Delhi and the nation stand with Kejriwal. He also predicted that the AAP would form the government in Delhi again with a large majority.

 

Minister Anmol Gagan Maan said now it is up to the public to decide whether Kejriwal is a criminal or an honest leader.

 

She highlighted that Kejriwal has transformed Delhi over the past 10 years, increasing the budget from Rs 30,000 crore to Rs 75,000 crore.

 

Gagan Mann said that Kejriwal improved the education system, made water, electricity free and bus travel free for women, and curtailed corruption in government projects to provide better facilities to the people. (IANS)

