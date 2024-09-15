Monday, September 16, 2024
Encounter breaks out in J&K’s Kathua

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, September 15: An encounter has started between security forces and terrorists in the Bani area in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.

 

“Based on specific intelligence about the presence of terrorists, a search operation was launched by police/security forces in the general area of Bani, Kathua,” a police statement said.

 

“Contact has been established and a few rounds have been fired from both sides. Area cordoned off,” it added.

 

The operation started after a joint team of police and security forces got input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

 

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Jammu and Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated. Security forces have also taken casualties.

 

Initially confined to Poonch and Rajouri districts, terrorist activities are now spreading across other areas of Jammu, areas that were relatively free from such incidents until a few years ago like the Chenab valley that was declared militancy-free and Udhampur and Kathua.

 

The highly trained terrorists have been ambushing vehicles and using grenades and armour-piercing bullets, as well as M4 assault rifles.

 

Sources say the rising militancy and the use of sophisticated weapons by terrorists indicate a significant escalation in the threat level. The frequent attacks have sparked political criticism, calls for stronger security measures, and heightened public concern.

 

Analysts say that over the last couple of years, the Pir Panjal region dividing Kashmir Valley with Jammu has witnessed a surge in militancy.

 

The relentless anti-terror operations in Kashmir have pushed terrorists to the mountains where they hide and wait for the right moment to carry out attacks on security forces.

 

Analysts add that a comprehensive strategy is needed to address the increasing militancy in Jammu involving enhanced intelligence gathering and better coordination among security forces.

 

The series of terror attacks also goes on to highlight the urgency of reassessing and strengthening the security grid to ensure the safety and stability of the region. (IANS)

