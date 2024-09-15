Sunday, September 15, 2024
spot_img
Business

India’s coal production clocks 5.85 pc growth, remains resilient

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, September 15: Despite adverse climatic conditions that challenged mining operations, India has registered 5.85 per cent growth in coal production in the current fiscal to date, further highlighting the sector’s efficiency and preparedness.

 

From April 1 till September 12, the Ministry of Coal achieved a remarkable upswing in coal production, reaching a provisional figure of 411.62 million tonnes (MT).

 

This marks a significant increase from the 388.86 MT produced during the same period last year, reflecting a commendable growth rate.

 

As of September 12, the coal stock held by coal companies has surged to 76.49 MT, showcasing an impressive annual growth rate of 49.07 per cent.

 

The coal stock at domestic coal-based thermal power plants has reached 36.58 MT, representing a remarkable growth of 43.68 per cent.

 

Coal India Limited (CIL) remained a key player, with its production rising to 311 MT during the same period, marking a growth of 2.80 per cent compared to 302.53 MT in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to the Ministry of Coal.

 

This growth is even more notable given the interruptions in mining activities in CIL subsidiaries due to heavy rains.

 

“Coal dispatch has also experienced a substantial uplift, reaching 442.24 MT during the fiscal year 2024-25 (up to September 12), compared to 421.29 MT in the same period last year,” informed the ministry. This reflects a robust growth rate of 4.97 per cent.

 

Furthermore, the dispatch of coal to power plants has shown significant growth of 4.03 per cent, achieving 362.65 MT, underscoring the sector’s commitment to meeting the nation’s rising energy demands.

 

In the April-August period, India’s total coal production reached 384.07 million tonnes (MT), a growth of 6.36 per cent.

 

The ministry said that these statistics illustrate the resilience and dedication of the coal sector in driving the country’s energy security forward. (IANS)

Previous article
India to add 179 million people to its working age population by 2025
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore in Gujarat

Shillong, September 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Sunday during...
Business

India to add 179 million people to its working age population by 2025

Shillong, September 15: India's demographics are in a sweet spot, and the country is projected to add at...
CRIME

Chandigarh grenade blast: Second accused nabbed

Shillong, September 15: In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police on Sunday apprehended the second accused in the Chandigarh...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Big B: Each criticism is the bed of steaming fire coals that compel you to walk over them

Shillong, September 15: The “Shahenshah” of Hindi cinema Amitabh Bachchan has talked about criticism and said that it...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore in Gujarat

News Alert 0
Shillong, September 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be...

India to add 179 million people to its working age population by 2025

Business 0
Shillong, September 15: India's demographics are in a sweet...

Chandigarh grenade blast: Second accused nabbed

CRIME 0
Shillong, September 15: In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police...
Load more

Popular news

PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth over Rs 8,000 crore in Gujarat

News Alert 0
Shillong, September 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be...

India to add 179 million people to its working age population by 2025

Business 0
Shillong, September 15: India's demographics are in a sweet...

Chandigarh grenade blast: Second accused nabbed

CRIME 0
Shillong, September 15: In a major breakthrough, Punjab Police...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img