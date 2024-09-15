Monday, September 16, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Kim Kardashian shares message for parents struggling with their children’s special needs

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, September 15: Reality star Kim Kardashian has shared an encouraging message for fellow parents who are struggling with their kids’ learning differences.

 

‘The Kardashians’ star recently took to her social media, and shared a video of her friend Lauren Sanchez, who appeared on ‘The View’ to talk about first children’s book, ‘The Fly Who Flew to Space’, as well as her struggles with dyslexia as a child, reports ‘People’ magazine.

 

In the clip, Sanchez, who is the fiancee of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, spoke about her journey from barely being able to write due to her dyslexia to later becoming an award-winning journalist because of the support she received from a professor.

 

As per ‘People’, in her Instagram post, Kardashian wrote about being the mother of a child with dyslexia and took solace in Sanchez’s story.

 

She wrote: “I’m reposting this not because she’s my friend and I love her. But because every mom who has struggled with their kids with dyslexia or any learning difference needs to hear that it will be okay.”

 

Sanchez later reshared Kardashian’s post, along with a few praying-hand emojis to thank her for her support. Kardashian’s eldest daughter, North West, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, previously revealed during a TikTok livestream that she had been diagnosed with dyslexia although Kardashian asked her not to share so much information with their fans at the time.

 

“Guys, I have dyslexia”, North, 11, said during the October 2023 live, as per E! News.

 

“Do you even know what that is?” The reality star responded to her daughter, “Northie, you sure are spilling the tea on here”, and later told her that she was going to end the live stream because “you are just saying way too much. I purposely don’t talk about stuff that you are going through.”

 

The Kardashians star is often candid about her and North’s relationship. (IANS)

Big B: Each criticism is the bed of steaming fire coals that compel you to walk over them
