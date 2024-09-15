Wary VPP links drug menace to corruption

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 14: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) has raised alarm over the growing drug menace in society, pointing out that corruption is a major obstacle in effectively addressing the issue. Corruption, drug trafficking, and crime are deeply intertwined, with corruption often enabling the illegal drug trade to flourish, VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh said on Saturday.

“Once individuals become entangled in corruption, ethics and values are pushed aside, and money becomes the primary motivator,” Myrboh said. He called for urgent collective action by both citizens and authorities to combat the dual challenges of corruption and drugs. Myrboh also questioned the government’s lack of decisive action against major drug suppliers and kingpins, urging greater transparency and accountability in how seized narcotics are handled.

He stressed that addressing the supply chain of drugs should be a top priority for the authorities.

The VPP spokesperson warned that the drug menace is slowly consuming society, with corruption exacerbating the crisis. “The price of corruption is immeasurable, and its effects are far-reaching,” Myrboh added, highlighting the need for a comprehensive approach to tackle both issues simultaneously.