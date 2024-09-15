Sunday, September 15, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Wary VPP links drug menace to corruption

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 14: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) has raised alarm over the growing drug menace in society, pointing out that corruption is a major obstacle in effectively addressing the issue. Corruption, drug trafficking, and crime are deeply intertwined, with corruption often enabling the illegal drug trade to flourish, VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh said on Saturday.
“Once individuals become entangled in corruption, ethics and values are pushed aside, and money becomes the primary motivator,” Myrboh said. He called for urgent collective action by both citizens and authorities to combat the dual challenges of corruption and drugs. Myrboh also questioned the government’s lack of decisive action against major drug suppliers and kingpins, urging greater transparency and accountability in how seized narcotics are handled.
He stressed that addressing the supply chain of drugs should be a top priority for the authorities.
The VPP spokesperson warned that the drug menace is slowly consuming society, with corruption exacerbating the crisis. “The price of corruption is immeasurable, and its effects are far-reaching,” Myrboh added, highlighting the need for a comprehensive approach to tackle both issues simultaneously.

Previous article
UDP tells people to generously donate land for devp projects
Next article
CAG reveals: State seeks new loan to liquidate debts
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ‘Deepjyoti’, a calf who was born at the PM’s official residence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ‘Deepjyoti’, a calf who was born at the PM's official residence, in New...
MEGHALAYA

CAG reveals: State seeks new loan to liquidate debts

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 14: The CAG report has indicated a substantial portion of fresh loans are being...
MEGHALAYA

UDP tells people to generously donate land for devp projects

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 14: “Development for all” is the rallying cry of the United Democratic Party (UDP),...
MEGHALAYA

KSU censures Cabinet min for linking price rise to lack of railway

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 14: Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) has strongly criticised Food and Civil Supplies Minister, Comingone...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ‘Deepjyoti’, a calf who was born at the PM’s official residence

NATIONAL 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ‘Deepjyoti’, a calf who...

CAG reveals: State seeks new loan to liquidate debts

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 14: The CAG report has...

UDP tells people to generously donate land for devp projects

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 14: “Development for all” is...
Load more

Popular news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ‘Deepjyoti’, a calf who was born at the PM’s official residence

NATIONAL 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ‘Deepjyoti’, a calf who...

CAG reveals: State seeks new loan to liquidate debts

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 14: The CAG report has...

UDP tells people to generously donate land for devp projects

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 14: “Development for all” is...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img