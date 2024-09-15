Sunday, September 15, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

UDP tells people to generously donate land for devp projects

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 14: “Development for all” is the rallying cry of the United Democratic Party (UDP), urging the people of Meghalaya to cooperate on land acquisition.
In Meghalaya, where land is deeply personal and emotional, the party’s call to prioritise the greater good resonates strongly. “We understand the sentimental value of land, but we must also recognize the need for development,” UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh said on Saturday.
As the state grapples with stalled projects and delayed progress, the party’s appeal for citizens to prioritize the common good over individual interests has sparked an important conversation. It’s not just about the government’s inability; landowners must also come forward, as land here belongs to the people.
“We need to be a bit more generous in this regard. Even if the land belongs to the people, they also need infrastructure and roads. But if they don’t come forward, how can the state government move ahead with these projects?” Mawthoh said.
He added, “Of course, the process must be efficient and fair so that landowners receive proper compensation. We’ve seen complaints about inadequate or unfair compensation, and it can be hard for people to part with their land if due compensation isn’t met.”
Mawthoh emphasized that public support is crucial: “Even if the land acquisition process is underway, what can the government do if people are unwilling to part with their land?” He recalled a past experience as an MLA, citing how the road-widening process was stalled when one person resisted, despite nine others agreeing.
Regarding waste disposal, Mawthoh pointed out that all of Shillong’s waste is dumped at Marten, while the population and waste generation have tripled, posing health risks. He noted that government efforts to acquire land for waste disposal often face stiff opposition from the public.
“We all generate waste, but people resist providing land for proper disposal, which is ridiculous. If they don’t give land, where will we dump the waste that’s been increasing over time?” he asked.
Mawthoh further stressed that whether it’s roads, waste disposal, or other public goods, citizens must support the government for the common good. He cited examples from other states, where governments acquire land for development with less resistance.
“But in our state, where land belongs to the people, it becomes more difficult. They need to be sensitized and realize that development is for future generations,” he concluded.

Previous article
KSU censures Cabinet min for linking price rise to lack of railway
Next article
Wary VPP links drug menace to corruption
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ‘Deepjyoti’, a calf who was born at the PM’s official residence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ‘Deepjyoti’, a calf who was born at the PM's official residence, in New...
MEGHALAYA

CAG reveals: State seeks new loan to liquidate debts

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 14: The CAG report has indicated a substantial portion of fresh loans are being...
MEGHALAYA

Wary VPP links drug menace to corruption

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 14: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) has raised alarm over the growing...
MEGHALAYA

KSU censures Cabinet min for linking price rise to lack of railway

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 14: Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) has strongly criticised Food and Civil Supplies Minister, Comingone...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ‘Deepjyoti’, a calf who was born at the PM’s official residence

NATIONAL 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ‘Deepjyoti’, a calf who...

CAG reveals: State seeks new loan to liquidate debts

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 14: The CAG report has...

Wary VPP links drug menace to corruption

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 14: The Voice of the...
Load more

Popular news

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ‘Deepjyoti’, a calf who was born at the PM’s official residence

NATIONAL 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ‘Deepjyoti’, a calf who...

CAG reveals: State seeks new loan to liquidate debts

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 14: The CAG report has...

Wary VPP links drug menace to corruption

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Sep 14: The Voice of the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img