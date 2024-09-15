UDP tells people to generously donate land for devp projects

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Sep 14: “Development for all” is the rallying cry of the United Democratic Party (UDP), urging the people of Meghalaya to cooperate on land acquisition.

In Meghalaya, where land is deeply personal and emotional, the party’s call to prioritise the greater good resonates strongly. “We understand the sentimental value of land, but we must also recognize the need for development,” UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh said on Saturday.

As the state grapples with stalled projects and delayed progress, the party’s appeal for citizens to prioritize the common good over individual interests has sparked an important conversation. It’s not just about the government’s inability; landowners must also come forward, as land here belongs to the people.

“We need to be a bit more generous in this regard. Even if the land belongs to the people, they also need infrastructure and roads. But if they don’t come forward, how can the state government move ahead with these projects?” Mawthoh said.

He added, “Of course, the process must be efficient and fair so that landowners receive proper compensation. We’ve seen complaints about inadequate or unfair compensation, and it can be hard for people to part with their land if due compensation isn’t met.”

Mawthoh emphasized that public support is crucial: “Even if the land acquisition process is underway, what can the government do if people are unwilling to part with their land?” He recalled a past experience as an MLA, citing how the road-widening process was stalled when one person resisted, despite nine others agreeing.

Regarding waste disposal, Mawthoh pointed out that all of Shillong’s waste is dumped at Marten, while the population and waste generation have tripled, posing health risks. He noted that government efforts to acquire land for waste disposal often face stiff opposition from the public.

“We all generate waste, but people resist providing land for proper disposal, which is ridiculous. If they don’t give land, where will we dump the waste that’s been increasing over time?” he asked.

Mawthoh further stressed that whether it’s roads, waste disposal, or other public goods, citizens must support the government for the common good. He cited examples from other states, where governments acquire land for development with less resistance.

“But in our state, where land belongs to the people, it becomes more difficult. They need to be sensitized and realize that development is for future generations,” he concluded.