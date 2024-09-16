BJP seeks govt’s word on Umiam bridge’s safety and longevity

SHILLONG, Sep 15: Concerned about the safety of the renovated Umiam bridge, the State BJP has asked the Meghalaya government to provide a written assurance on the strength and longevity of the bridge.

“Give it in writing that it will be guaranteed. I feel the repairs will last another 30 years,” said State BJP vice president Bernard N Marak.

He also suggested that a study be conducted by an independent body to reassure the public and allay their ongoing fears. “It’s not just me. Many citizens are still apprehensive about the bridge’s safety,” he claimed.

Marak further urged the state government to expedite the construction of an alternate bridge and assured that he would follow up with the concerned Ministry at the Centre to fast-track the process.

The state government recently initiated large-scale operations to repair and renovate the Umiam bridge, which took months to complete.