Monday, September 16, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Tynsong likely to be discharged tomorrow

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, Sep 15: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong is likely to be discharged from Apollo Hospital, New Delhi, on Tuesday.
According to an official bulletin, the Deputy Chief Minister had been shifted out of ICU since the surgery.
“CT scan shows normalcy. However, another scan is to be done before declaring fit for discharge,” the health bulletin stated.
It may be mentioned Tynsong was rushed to Nazareth Hospital on September 9 after suffering a mild stroke.

Previous article
BJP seeks govt’s word on Umiam bridge’s safety and longevity
Next article
Shillong Jottings
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

968260471726449733

968260471726449733
MEGHALAYA

Ponzi scheme ensnares over 700 people from Meghalaya

SHILLONG, Sep 15: Many citizens from Meghalaya, including those from Shillong and the Garo Hills region, have invested...
MEGHALAYA

UDP picks MDC candidate from Mawkyrwat seat

MAWKYRWAT, Sep 15: With hopes of securing a strong candidate, the UDP Mawkyrwat Circle held an internal election...
MEGHALAYA

Ri-Bhoi students benefit from Avenues bootcamp

SHILLONG, Sep 15: More than 80 students of Ri Bhoi Presbyterian Higher Secondary School, Nongpoh, participated in a...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

968260471726449733

NATIONAL 0
968260471726449733

Ponzi scheme ensnares over 700 people from Meghalaya

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Sep 15: Many citizens from Meghalaya, including those...

UDP picks MDC candidate from Mawkyrwat seat

MEGHALAYA 0
MAWKYRWAT, Sep 15: With hopes of securing a strong...
Load more

Popular news

968260471726449733

NATIONAL 0
968260471726449733

Ponzi scheme ensnares over 700 people from Meghalaya

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Sep 15: Many citizens from Meghalaya, including those...

UDP picks MDC candidate from Mawkyrwat seat

MEGHALAYA 0
MAWKYRWAT, Sep 15: With hopes of securing a strong...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img