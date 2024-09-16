Tynsong likely to be discharged tomorrow

SHILLONG, Sep 15: Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong is likely to be discharged from Apollo Hospital, New Delhi, on Tuesday.

According to an official bulletin, the Deputy Chief Minister had been shifted out of ICU since the surgery.

“CT scan shows normalcy. However, another scan is to be done before declaring fit for discharge,” the health bulletin stated.

It may be mentioned Tynsong was rushed to Nazareth Hospital on September 9 after suffering a mild stroke.