Monday, September 16, 2024
News AlertSPORTS

Duleep Trophy: Target was to stay in front of wicket as long as I could, says Easwaran

By: Agencies

Date:

Anantpur, Sep 16: Abhimanyu Easwaran remarked “an important match” after his heroic 157 not out in the Duleep Trophy 2024 clash between India B and India C, which made him the eighth Indian batter to carry the bat through the innings.

Easwaran’s knock was the backbone of India B’s chase of a daunting 525-run target set by India C. Despite challenging conditions and a strong bowling display led by India C’s Anshul Kamboj, Easwaran held firm, guiding his team through tough phases with a well-paced century.

Reflecting on the match, Easwaran acknowledged the enormity of the task. “This was quite an important match for me and my team. With such a large target of 525 to chase, we knew the depth in our batting gave us a chance. The plan was simple – if two or three of us could form solid partnerships and each score a hundred, we were confident we could reach the target.”

He added, “My personal target was to stay in front of the wicket as long as I could without getting out. Additionally, I focused on gathering as much information on the bowlers so I could share it with my teammates, ensuring we were all on the same page. Anshul Kamboj bowled really well, but I’ve gained a lot of confidence from this innings.”

Easwaran’s masterclass marked the first time in 21 years a player has achieved such a feat in the Duleep Trophy. However, the India B-India C game in the Duleep Trophy second round ended in a draw at the Rural Development Trust Stadium ‘B’ on Sunday. With this result, India C got three points due to taking a first-innings lead and remains on top of the standings.

However, India B’s opening partnership, while crossing 100, couldn’t yield the multiple centuries Easwaran had hoped for, putting more pressure on him to anchor the innings. Fresh off a lengthy injury layoff, the 28-year-old also emphasised the significance of this century.

“This is my second match after spending 2.5 months at the National Cricket Academy due to injury, so scoring a century feels good. I’m looking forward to exceeding my performance in the next match and winning the trophy, which is our ultimate target,” he said. IANS

Frisking of female candidates: SOP to be circulated before next round of ADRE, says CM
SC to continue hearing RG Kar incident suo moto case on Sep 17
