Frisking of female candidates: SOP to be circulated before next round of ADRE, says CM

Guwahati, Sept 16: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said standard operating procedures (SOP) for frisking of women candidates at the exam centres would be prepared and circulated before the next round of Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE).

The decision to prepare the SOP comes in the wake of allegations of “inappropriate physical checks” conducted on female candidates during the ADRE for Grade III positions on Sunday.

“Proper SOP will soon be developed, taking into account the relevant judgments from the Courts and guidelines from the women’s commission regarding the conduct of searches involving women,” the chief minister said.

The SOP, he added, must be circulated before the next round of examinations (Grade III posts) on September 22 and 29, 2024.

“We have two crucial tasks before us: To conduct the ADRE with the highest level of integrity and transparency. We owe this to the entire younger generation of ours, and it cannot be compromised under any circumstances. At the same time, we must ensure the decency and dignity of our female candidates are upheld at all times,” Sarma said.

Investigation ordered

The chief minister further directed the state DGP to investigate the allegations of “inappropriate physical checks” conducted on female candidates prior to entering the exam hall at a centre in Nalbari district on Sunday.

Sarma said he has instructed the DGP to investigate the incident where a girl student in Nalbari alleged that a woman constable “searched her private parts before she entered the examination hall.”

“For me, the dignity and respect of our mothers and sisters are of utmost importance and non-negotiable”, the chief minister said.

Sarma also said he was informed by the DGP about another incident in North Lakhimpur, where cheating material was recovered from the inner garment of a female student on the same day.

Meanwhile, taking to social media platform, X, DGP Singh stated: “Reference complaint of overreach by women police personnel during checking of women candidates at Nalbari during the recruitment examination – Range DIG has been directed to enquire into the matter. Since the Range DIG Central Western Range and the District Commissioner and District Superintendent of Police of Nalbari are all women, the factual position would be known in quick time for further action.”

The first Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) was conducted on Sunday amidst tight security and temporary suspension of mobile internet and Wi-Fi connectivity during the exam on Sunday.

Over 11 lakh candidates appeared in the written examination for Class-III posts of HSSLC level under the State Level Recruitment Commission for Class-III Posts, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) across 2305 examination centres in the state.