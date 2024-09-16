Monday, September 16, 2024
‘Rahul Gandhi did only 5 hours of public events’, Amit Malviya seeks disclosure of 10-day trip

New Delhi, Sep 16:  Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell chief Amit Malviya has criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his recent foreign trip, raising questions about his activities during the visit to the United States.

According to Malviya, Rahul Gandhi was in London on September 6 and overall spent 10 days abroad till September 15, but only participated in public events for a total of five hours. In a post on X on Monday, Malviya said, “Rahul Gandhi is back after his nth foreign trip. He left for London on the 6th Sept and spent 10 days abroad, before landing back on 16th.

He had publicized events on the 9th Sept (event at the University of Texas and engagement with the Indian diaspora, totaling up to 1.5 hours) and then on the 10th (including an event at the Georgetown University, program with the Indian diaspora, a press meet and interaction with select US lawmakers. 3.5 hours all put together.) Except these 5 hours, no one knows what India’s Leader of Opposition was up to on foreign soil.”

He added, “For instance, where was he between the 11-15th Sept? Who all did he meet? Who hosted him? These shady, clandestine foreign trips raise several questions, particularly as news trickles in that he likely met foreign agencies and operators inimical to India’s interest.

A full disclosure is in order.” Questioning Gandhi’s whereabouts and activities between September 11 and 15, Amit Malviya implied that there was a lack of transparency regarding whom he met and what he was doing during that period. Previously, Malviya had also accused Rahul Gandhi of aligning with US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, whom he described as an “anti-India voice”.

His critique adds to the BJP’s ongoing efforts to question Gandhi’s international interactions and political alliances, implying that they could have negative implications for India’s interests.

IANS

K’taka Police detains four minors for raising Palestinian flag while riding bike
Explosion reported in Germany’s Cologne, police at spot of incident
