Explosion reported in Germany’s Cologne, police at spot of incident

Berlin, Sep 16: An explosion was reported in Germany’s Cologne city early on Monday, causing some damage to a building, local media said. The NRW-Koln Police, in an X post in German, only announced that it had launched a “major police operation in area #Hohenzollernring” and that the area was closed “between Rudolfplatz and Friesenplatz” and citizens should avoid the area.

Subsequently, it posted that the traffic closures on Hohenzollernring had been lifted, and further information on the police operation would follow shortly. Local media outlet EXPRESS.de, however, cited a police spokeswoman telling it that an explosion occurred between Rudolfplatz and Ehrenstrasse at around 5.50 a.m.

“We have cordoned off a wide area and the investigation is ongoing,” said the spokeswoman. It said that the blast occurred directly in front of the Vanity Club Cologne. It also claimed that it had obtained CCTV footage of a man in a hoody who apparently left a bag outside one of the entrances and the explosion occurred shortly after it.

It cited a local resident as saying that he was woken up early in the morning by a loud bang, saw a fire outside, and called the fire service. He also claimed that he had seen several individuals running away from the area.

The Kolner Stadt-Anzeiger newspaper also reported that the incident may have taken place at a nightclub. Radio Koln said the explosion also reportedly led to a fire, which had, however, been doused by the time firefighters arrived. It said that one person had suffered mild injuries and was taken to hospital. Police said that investigations are underway in the area of the incident and it would release further details later.

