Monday, September 16, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Saurabh Bhardwaj confirms Kejriwal will resign on Tuesday, accuses BJP of harassing him

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Sep 16: Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, commenting on Arvind Kejriwal’s decision to resign, confirmed on Monday that the Chief Minister is set to leave the CM’s chair and brushed aside claims that it was a mere PR stunt.

He also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of harassing and troubling the honest AAP leader. He said that the people of the capital would show their anger against his ill-treatment by the Centre in the ensuing elections.

Delhi Health Minister claimed that for the first time in history, an elected Chief Minister has been released from jail following a court’s decision, and the CM’s seat awaits him. Yet, he says he will not sit on that seat until he faces the people’s court.

“He will undergo Agnipariksha and only if the public considers him honest then he will sit as Chief Minister. This is a significant event in itself,” said Saurabh Bhardwaj. “In India, elections are usually fought based on caste, religion, and language. However, this will be the first election to be contested based on honesty,” said Minister Bhardwaj.

Since today is a holiday, the CM will resign on Tuesday, a working day, Saurabh Bhardwaj informed IANS.

“The resignation will then be sent to the President for acceptance, after which a meeting of AAP leaders will take place to choose a leader who will represent their confidence, and the next Chief Minister will be selected,” he added.

Speaking on “One Nation, One Election,” Bhardwaj mentioned that the idea has lost its momentum. “It was built on the assumption that Prime Minister Modi would secure over 350 seats and win multiple states.

However, with the BJP now down to 240 seats, it is no longer feasible for the party to call for elections before completing the five-year term,” he added. On the Haryana polls and the issue of the BJP’s Chief Ministerial candidate, the Delhi Minister pointed out that who has the right doesn’t matter to the BJP.

“Ten years ago, no one knew Manohar Lal Khattar and six people were privately informed that they were candidates for Chief Minister. They each campaigned, but a new person, Manohar Lal Khattar, was chosen as Haryana CM,” he said.

“His tenure was so poor that winning another election under his name would be impossible. The BJP had to replace him with a new candidate,” he alleged. Saurabh Bhardwaj believes that the BJP is certain to lose in Haryana.

IANS

Previous article
Explosion reported in Germany’s Cologne, police at spot of incident
Next article
362 get permission to climb mountains in Nepal
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

SC to continue hearing RG Kar incident suo moto case on Sep 17

New Delhi, Sep 16: The Supreme Court is slated to continue hearing on Tuesday the matter where it...
News Alert

Duleep Trophy: Target was to stay in front of wicket as long as I could, says Easwaran

Anantpur, Sep 16: Abhimanyu Easwaran remarked "an important match" after his heroic 157 not out in the Duleep...
NATIONAL

Frisking of female candidates: SOP to be circulated before next round of ADRE, says CM

Guwahati, Sept 16: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said standard operating procedures (SOP) for frisking of...
NATIONAL

Account Aggregators facilitating loan disbursement worth Rs 4,000 cr a month: Report

Mumbai, Sep 16: In a remarkable achievement of the country’s fintech ecosystem, the Account Aggregator (AA) framework is...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

SC to continue hearing RG Kar incident suo moto case on Sep 17

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 16: The Supreme Court is slated...

Duleep Trophy: Target was to stay in front of wicket as long as I could, says Easwaran

News Alert 0
Anantpur, Sep 16: Abhimanyu Easwaran remarked "an important match"...

Frisking of female candidates: SOP to be circulated before next round of ADRE, says CM

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Sept 16: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...
Load more

Popular news

SC to continue hearing RG Kar incident suo moto case on Sep 17

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 16: The Supreme Court is slated...

Duleep Trophy: Target was to stay in front of wicket as long as I could, says Easwaran

News Alert 0
Anantpur, Sep 16: Abhimanyu Easwaran remarked "an important match"...

Frisking of female candidates: SOP to be circulated before next round of ADRE, says CM

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Sept 16: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img