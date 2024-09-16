Saurabh Bhardwaj confirms Kejriwal will resign on Tuesday, accuses BJP of harassing him

New Delhi, Sep 16: Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, commenting on Arvind Kejriwal’s decision to resign, confirmed on Monday that the Chief Minister is set to leave the CM’s chair and brushed aside claims that it was a mere PR stunt.

He also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of harassing and troubling the honest AAP leader. He said that the people of the capital would show their anger against his ill-treatment by the Centre in the ensuing elections.

Delhi Health Minister claimed that for the first time in history, an elected Chief Minister has been released from jail following a court’s decision, and the CM’s seat awaits him. Yet, he says he will not sit on that seat until he faces the people’s court.

“He will undergo Agnipariksha and only if the public considers him honest then he will sit as Chief Minister. This is a significant event in itself,” said Saurabh Bhardwaj. “In India, elections are usually fought based on caste, religion, and language. However, this will be the first election to be contested based on honesty,” said Minister Bhardwaj.

Since today is a holiday, the CM will resign on Tuesday, a working day, Saurabh Bhardwaj informed IANS.

“The resignation will then be sent to the President for acceptance, after which a meeting of AAP leaders will take place to choose a leader who will represent their confidence, and the next Chief Minister will be selected,” he added.

Speaking on “One Nation, One Election,” Bhardwaj mentioned that the idea has lost its momentum. “It was built on the assumption that Prime Minister Modi would secure over 350 seats and win multiple states.

However, with the BJP now down to 240 seats, it is no longer feasible for the party to call for elections before completing the five-year term,” he added. On the Haryana polls and the issue of the BJP’s Chief Ministerial candidate, the Delhi Minister pointed out that who has the right doesn’t matter to the BJP.

“Ten years ago, no one knew Manohar Lal Khattar and six people were privately informed that they were candidates for Chief Minister. They each campaigned, but a new person, Manohar Lal Khattar, was chosen as Haryana CM,” he said.

“His tenure was so poor that winning another election under his name would be impossible. The BJP had to replace him with a new candidate,” he alleged. Saurabh Bhardwaj believes that the BJP is certain to lose in Haryana.

