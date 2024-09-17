Tuesday, September 17, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

Large haul of narcotics seized in Myanmar

Yangon, Sep 17: Myanmar authorities have seized large amounts of narcotic drugs in the regions of Yangon and Mandalay, the local media reported on Tuesday. The confiscated narcotics included 1 kg of ketamine, 105 g of happy water, 1.9 million stimulant tablets and 50 g of heroin, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting state-run The Mirror Daily.

The narcotic drugs were seized in Dagon Myothit (North) township of Yangon region on September 8 and Chanmyathazi township of Mandalay region on September 13. A total of four suspects in connection with the case were arrested, and the confiscated drugs are approximately worth about US$1.1 million, the report said.

The suspects were charged under the country’s law, and further investigations are ongoing, it added.

