Tuesday, September 17, 2024
spot_img
EconomyNATIONALNews Alert

Recent Bangladesh crisis won’t have significant impact on India Inc: Report

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Sep 17: Recent developments in Bangladesh haven’t had a significant impact on India’s trade and going forward, the effect will vary based on industry and sector-specific nuances and exposure, a report showed on Tuesday.

A Crisil Ratings report said it does not foresee any near-term impact on the credit quality of India Inc too. However, a prolonged disruption can affect the revenue profiles and working capital cycles of some export-oriented industries for which, Bangladesh is either a demand centre or a production hub. That, and the movement in the Bangladeshi currency taka, will bear watching, the report mentioned.

India’s trade with Bangladesh is relatively low, accounting for 2.5 per cent of its total exports and 0.3 per cent of total imports last fiscal (FY24). “Sectors such as cotton yarn, power, footwear, soft luggage, fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) may see a small but manageable negative impact, while ship breaking, jute, readymade garments (RMG) should benefit. For most others, the impact will be insignificant.,” the report findings showed.

Merchandise exports mainly comprise cotton and cotton yarn, petroleum products, electric energy, etc., while imports largely consist of vegetable fat oils, marine products and apparel. The report said that for cotton yarn players, Bangladesh accounts for 8-10 per cent of sales, so the revenue profile of major exporters could be affected.

“Their ability to compensate sales in other geographies will be an important monitorable,” it added. Companies into footwear, FMCG and soft luggage could also see some impact because of manufacturing facilities located in Bangladesh. These facilities faced operational challenges during the initial phase of the crisis.

However most have since commenced operations, though a full ramp-up and the ability to maintain their supply chain will be critical. Meanwhile, Bangladeshi interim government’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has decided to form six commissions to reform the judiciary, election system, administration, police, anti-corruption commission, and the constitution.

According to Yunus, these commissions are expected to start their work on October 1 and finish within the next three months to create a democratic framework for the country. According to the Crisil report, engineering, procurement and construction companies engaged in power and other projects in Bangladesh could see execution delays this fiscal as a sizeable portion of their workforce has been recalled to India for almost a month now.

With only a gradual ramp-up in workforce expected, revenue booking could be lower this fiscal compared with earlier expectations. Besides, companies supplying electricity could see delayed payment of dues, the report mentioned.

IANS

Previous article
Large haul of narcotics seized in Myanmar
Next article
Kenya to promote awareness campaign on ozone layer depletion
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Cong and ecosystem angry over Ganesh Puja visit at CJI home: PM Modi slams ‘power-hungry’ people

Bhubaneswar, Sept 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack against the opposition parties over...
NATIONAL

Who is Atishi, a look at her meteoric rise and brush with controversies

New Delhi, Sep 17:  The speculation surrounding Delhi's next Chief Minister has been settled, with Atishi, 43, receiving...
NATIONAL

SC parks bulldozers, orders no demolitions without its permission

New Delhi, Sep 17: The Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered that no demolitions will take place in the...
MEGHALAYA

Social Media news disseminators must register with Meghalaya DIPR

  SHILLONG, Sep 17: The Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) has issued a notification mandating that all...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Cong and ecosystem angry over Ganesh Puja visit at CJI home: PM Modi slams ‘power-hungry’ people

NATIONAL 0
Bhubaneswar, Sept 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday...

Who is Atishi, a look at her meteoric rise and brush with controversies

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 17:  The speculation surrounding Delhi's next...

SC parks bulldozers, orders no demolitions without its permission

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 17: The Supreme Court on Tuesday...
Load more

Popular news

Cong and ecosystem angry over Ganesh Puja visit at CJI home: PM Modi slams ‘power-hungry’ people

NATIONAL 0
Bhubaneswar, Sept 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday...

Who is Atishi, a look at her meteoric rise and brush with controversies

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 17:  The speculation surrounding Delhi's next...

SC parks bulldozers, orders no demolitions without its permission

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Sep 17: The Supreme Court on Tuesday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img